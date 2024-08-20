Florence by Mills Launches New Fashion-Forward Eyewear Collection Exclusively in America's Best Stores

In an exclusive retail partnership with National Vision's America's Best brand, the launch expands award-winning actor Millie Bobby Brown's beloved beauty, lifestyle and fashion line to the American eyewear market. The collection, developed with eyewear manufacturer Mondottica Group, features a full range of sun and optical eyewear styles designed to curate confidence in the next generation. The inclusive and intentional eyewear styles were crafted to make the wearer feel joyful and empowered through the brand's staple pastel colors and sleek metal frames.

"I heavily rely on my glasses for clear vision and both the fit and feel of them has always been important to me," said Millie Bobby Brown, founder of florence by mills. "I started wearing glasses when I was 10 and could never find a frame that I really liked or made me feel confident. So, I know better than anyone how eyewear can influence the way young girls feel about themselves. This collection is for someone like me who needs a stylish, fitted frame they can feel good in both day and night."

The partnership between Millie's brand and America's Best will make affordable, quality and fun eyewear even more accessible for her fans, and others who will love her signature, sophisticated style. Plus, the cost of each frame purchase includes a comprehensive eye exam performed by a licensed optometrist practicing inside or next to each America's Best store. The unique bundle offers cost savings and an important opportunity to safeguard eye health.

"With the heavy use of screens, it's becoming increasingly important for younger generations to keep a steady pulse on their eye health," said Megan Molony, SVP, chief merchandising and managed care officer at National Vision. "As the sole optical retail partner for florence by mills, we're honored to leverage this collaboration to inspire young people to get their eyes checked and excite them about the fashionable frames available."

Beyond seeking to make the world a better place through inspiring a self-confidence revolution, the collection also aims to do so through sustainable manufacturing. The sunglasses are made using sustainable renewable acetate and incorporating significant amounts of certified recycled content, perfectly in line with Millie's brand ethos of being environmentally conscious.

"Her original take on eyewear has been combined with Mondottica Group's expertise in quality construction and stylish design, resulting in fun and confident eyewear styles that will appeal to her generation and beyond," said Tony Pessok, CEO of Mondottica. "We're proud to partner with National Vision and America's Best to bring her expressive eyewear to American consumers."

Customers can purchase florence by mills sun and optical frames exclusively at America's Best retail locations and online.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands: America's Best, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and an e-commerce website DiscountContacts.com, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

About florence by mills

Millie Bobby Brown named florence by mills after her great-grandmother, Florence – a woman who embraced life and did things that made her happy. florence by mills is about defining fashion and beauty on our own terms – no rules, no struggle towards perfection, and no boring beauty standards. florence by mills encourages us to embrace our individuality, while constantly encouraging us to be ourselves.

About Mondottica Group

Mondottica is a true world citizen. From humble beginnings, the eyewear company now has offices and operations in Hong Kong, London, Paris, Tokyo, Barcelona, Delhi, Moscow, New York, and Sydney with a distribution reach that spans all continents. Holding the licenses for a wide range of lifestyle and fashion brands ensures Mondottica is ideally placed to cater to a broad demographic of style-conscious consumers. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and the UN Global Compact Network UK, Mondottica is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance sustainability and societal goals.

Media Contact: Racheal Peters | [email protected] | (470) 448-2303

SOURCE National Vision