Florence Healthcare Partners with ScienceMedia to Ease Training Burden for Clinical Sites

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia, a global SaaS clinical trial training solution provider, and Florence Healthcare, the leading site enablement platform used by hundreds of sponsors and CROs and over 20,000 connected research sites in 90+ countries to automate document workflows, announce a technology partnership that enhances the management of clinical site training and integrates training records into Florence's eBinders™ system.

ScienceMedia's mobile site training platform, SMi Trial™, combined with Florence's eBinders™ electronic investigator site file (eISF) system, will allow sites using both platforms to seamlessly integrate training records, providing sponsors with real-time access to essential training documentation while reducing site burden and improving inspection readiness.

This integrated solution will push protocol and other regulatory training records into each site's eISF via Florence's eBinders system and eliminate the need for busy site personnel to go into separate systems or transfer files to produce these records. Instead of waiting days to manually verify training compliance, remote monitors can now ensure that site staff have completed required training prior to the SIV and as the study progresses, increasing operational efficiency and compliance assurance.

The ScienceMedia-Florence integration addresses a critical challenge in clinical trials: ensuring that all site staff are properly trained and maintaining up-to-date, easily accessible training records. This partnership provides a centralized solution for protocol compliance, helping to prevent costly protocol deviations and ensuring that clinical trials run smoothly.

This integrated platform will:

Accelerate and streamline training compliance and inspection readiness

Provide a single access point to all clinical trial training records

Eliminate manual data entry of training records

Enable centralized monitoring of training completion and compliance issues in real-time

Streamline training documentation and reduce the risk of non-compliance during audits

Reduce the administrative burden on sites and improve overall trial quality

"Our technology partnership with ScienceMedia expands the access sponsors and CROs have to clinical site training content through our eBinders solution, while maintaining our mission to enable every site to do their best work through best-in-class technology and integrations," said Cathrine Gregor, Chief Clinical Trial Officer of Florence.

"We are excited to partner with Florence to provide sponsors with a comprehensive solution for clinical site training," said Mark Surles, CEO of ScienceMedia. "By integrating our platform with Florence's eBinders, we can streamline training compliance, improve data integrity, and help sites focus on delivering high-quality care."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia, Inc. (SMi) is at the vanguard of clinical trial efficiency and training innovation, challenging the status quo with our groundbreaking Science of Learning approach. We are revolutionizing the industry by significantly shortening trial timelines by up to 20%, accelerating site activations, often by months, and saving millions in R&D spend per trial. Our SMi Trial™ and SMi Source™ platforms are transforming therapeutic area training and clinical trial operations for biopharma, medtech, and CROs. For more information, visit www.sciencemedia.com.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare accelerates clinical trials through workflow automation, trusted by hundreds of leading sponsors and 20,000 sites in 90 countries. Florence's Site Enablement Platform helps sites and sponsors streamline collaboration. For more information, visit www.florencehc.com.

