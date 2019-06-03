Florence Joins the Avoca Quality Consortium to Drive Technology Standardization Between Clinical Trial Sponsors and Sites

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florence today announced its membership in the Avoca Quality Consortium® (AQC) to drive technology adoption and standardization in order to reduce drug costs and development time. Founded in 2011 by The Avoca Group, the AQC is a collaborative comprised of nearly 100 pharma, biotech, CRO, and clinical service provider companies with the shared objective of elevating clinical trial quality and bringing key stakeholders in the clinical trials process into greater alignment.

"We're excited to be a partner with the AQC in their efforts to drive quality and efficiency in clinical trial operations," says Blake Adams, Head of Marketing for Florence. "We are enthusiastic about our collaboration within the AQC to improve research standardizing the connection between clinical trial sponsors and clinical trial sites on digital platforms."

"Digital oversight is a key component to industry adoption of remote, risk-based quality management. Bringing together sponsors, CROs and technology providers to operationalize standards for digital oversight demonstrates how the AQC acts as a catalyst and infrastructure for change," says Dennis Salotti, Chief Operating Officer at The Avoca Group.

Florence is positioned to be a unique voice in the AQC as a leading provider of clinical trial data, document, and project management software for clinical trial sites and sponsors. Since starting in 2014 Florence has added over 4,500 Investigators to its innovative platform for managing eRegulatory and eSource files.

"Drug development costs and timelines are in the national spotlight," says Adams, "and this group is in a strong position to tackle these challenges facing clinical trial management. The collaborative approach of the AQC to develop leading practices and standards will ultimately accelerate medical advancements and reduce research costs."

"Here's the problem we're working on together: The work done between trial sites and sponsors has remained unchanged over the last 30 years, relying on airplanes, emails, and a mix of siloed technology systems," says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. "This process is impossible to scale, leading to delayed medicines and the rising drug development costs we see today. Through technology and standardization, we have a chance to change this for the first time."

To tackle this challenge, Florence is building a rapidly growing network of digitally connected research sites that provide clinical trial sponsors with direct access for remote monitoring, feasibility, data management, and project management.

"In a perfect world, technology alone could solve all problems, but the reality is the complex nature of clinical trials requires standardization and collaboration amongst all stakeholders," says Jones. "Fortunately, through the support of leading pharma and biotech companies coming to the table at the Avoca Quality Consortium, the technology and standards are arriving at the same time—now."

About Florence Healthcare

Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence eBinders is trusted by 4,500+ Investigators to manage eRegulatory/eSource for over 1,000 studies, Florence eTMF is the most flexible eTMF on the market with a wide range of innovative features, and Florence eHub is revolutionizing site-sponsor connectivity in a virtual site workspace for site oversight, monitoring, startup, and quality control.

About The Avoca Group

The Avoca Group leads the industry in GCP quality and compliance solutions. With 20 years of experience providing research and consulting services, Avoca merges deep institutional knowledge in the foundations of good clinical practice with future-forward leadership in regulatory compliance, quality management, and clinical operations across the evolving clinical trials landscape. The Avoca Quality Consortium, Avoca's cross-functional collaborative, unites sponsors, CROs, and clinical service providers to address challenges and maximize opportunities to mitigate risk and improve both quality and execution in clinical trials.

