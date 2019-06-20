Florence Secures Patent Pioneering New Methods of Remote Monitoring in Clinical Trials

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Florence announced assignment of U.S. Patent No. 10,319,479 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for: "Remote Monitoring and Dynamic Document Management Systems and Methods."

This patent covers how Florence's applications process essential clinical trial documents — enabling a new approach to remote monitoring for Pharmaceutical companies, Medical Device companies, and Clinical Research Organizations (CRO).

"Over the last decade the complexity surrounding clinical trial management has increased by nearly 350%," said Andres Garcia, Chief Technology Officer, Florence. "Life-saving medical advancements are now getting stuck in inefficient clinical trial operations. For example, Oncology trials take 2.5 years longer today versus ten years ago."

"If we want therapies to reach patients faster, sites and trial sponsors can no longer connect via paper, emails, airplanes, and spreadsheets," explained Garcia, "We must re-imagine how we manage clinical trials, and specifically what site-sponsor collaboration looks like in the modern era of clinical trials. The technology we developed under this patent helps the industry get there."

Florence is changing how new drugs get to market as the leading digital infrastructure for trial site and sponsor collaboration. The company now supports a network of 4,500+ investigators around the world who are connected to its electronic Investigator Site File (eISF) applications. By building a connected network of research sites on its patented software backbone, Florence helps the industry deliver life-changing therapies to patients faster.

"We are excited to encourage more efficient collaboration between industry sites and sponsors around eISF. Obtaining this patent is a true testament to our product team's hard work and opens the doors to change how sponsors and sites run clinical trials," explained Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence.

Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence eBinders is trusted by 4,500+ research teams to manage eRegulatory/eSource for over 1,000 studies; Florence eTMF is the most flexible eTMF on the market with a wide range of innovative features; and Florence eHub is revolutionizing site-sponsor connectivity for site oversight, monitoring, startup, and quality control.

