FLORENTINE HOLDING COMPANY LAUNCHES FAMILY HEIRLOOM STORAGE

FT. MYERS, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florentine Holding Company (FHC), (florentineholding.com), the Ft. Myers based commercial real estate investment and development firm, whose investment and development projects drive growth throughout Florida and the southeastern United States, announced today that the Firm has launched Family Heirloom Storage (FHS), a provider of Commercial Self Storage Services to businesses and consumers.

Co-Founded by Don Tyree (Director of Operations), Joey Florentine (Director of Finance) and Tiffany Tyree (Director of Accounting), Family Heirloom Storage—a division of Florentine Holding Company—provides businesses and consumers with secure, accessible and affordable self-storage and outdoor vehicle parking solutions in Florida and the southeastern United States.

FHS storage facilities are housed within fenced and gated locations, which are equipped with security cameras and 24 hour remote monitoring. In addition, each FHS facility provides clients with 24/7 access to their storage unit.

Family Heirloom Storage's innovative storage services and safety solutions are positioning the company as an emerging leader within the self-storage sector.

"Officially launching Family Heirloom Storage was the logical move for us. Given our 15 year plus investment strategy, our current and past market presence, and the demand for growth, we needed to put a name to our company!" said Joey Florentine, the Co-Founder of Family Heirloom Storage.

"There is strong investor interest in the self-storage sector," Florentine said. "Forming Family Heirloom Storage showcases our exceptional success at the profitable acquisition, revitalization, marketing and management of self-storage assets."

"We are proud of our history as long-term, educated investors and accomplished executives within the self-storage market. At the same time, we pride ourselves in continually changing and improving as market conditions evolve. We are excited for what the future holds for our company and our investors," said Don Tyree, Co-Founder and Director of Operations of Family Heirloom Storage. "Founding Family Heirloom Storage gives our FHS family the opportunity to provide storage solutions to families and companies nationwide. We offer facilities that are secure, affordable and can address the current and future needs for their families and businesses. We have been here and will be here for the future for everyone's storage needs."

Family Heirloom Storage, a division of Florentine Holding Company, provides secure, accessible and affordable self-storage and outdoor parking solutions to businesses and individuals. Joey Florentine, Don Tyree and Tiffany Tyree collectively co-founded Family Heirloom Storage on July 1, 2024. Today, the company is one of the fastest growing self-storage and outdoor vehicle parking companies in the Southeastern U.S., with operations in four states.

Each of our storage facilities provides our clients with secure 24/7 access to their storage unit, making the storage and retrieval of your possessions easy and convenient. For more information about how Family Heirloom Storage can design a storage solution for you, contact our company at www.familyheirloomstorage.com

