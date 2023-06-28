Florian Laurent Earns WTF Innovators Award

News provided by

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 13:10 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Florian Laurent, Co-founder of NyxAI, with the WTF Innovators Award for simplifying and accelerating the customization of text-to-image AI models.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Looking at Dreams", produced by Nimso, to Florian Laurent.

Listen to "Looking at Dreams": https://qt.lnk.to/DreamsPr

NyxAI builds tools for the next generation of Generative AI apps, providing ML Engineers and hobbyist AI users with a suite of tools to expand and inspire their image generation efforts.

Their Dreamlook.ai platform speeds up DreamBooth finetuning, allowing developers to train and customize text-to-image models in minutes. DreamBooth is a popular deep learning generation model used to fine-tune existing text-to-image models (like Stable Diffusion), allowing users the ability to synthesize personal subjects or objects into any context. Dreamlook.ai works on top of the DreamBooth model to scale up to 1000s of training runs per day.

The Nyx.gallery is an AI Stock Photography platform that offers hundreds of free-use images available for download.

"Florian is constantly experimenting with AI in ways that are both personal and interesting to him in the field of LLMs and image generation. He's adaptable in his research and understands what his fellow engineers need in order to better operate with AI models, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to founding NyxAI, Florian co-created Cedille, the largest open-source French LLM which allows users to generate, summarize, and rewrite French text. Previously, he was a Machine Learning Engineer at Cotiries SA and AIcrowd, where he led a number of ML projects.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
[email protected]

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry

Also from this source

Oleg Stavitsky Earns WTF Innovators Award

Shunsaku Sagami Earns WTF Innovators Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.