Floriculture market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global floriculture market size is estimated to grow by USD 44.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Europe will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floriculture Market 2023-2027

Global floriculture market - Five forces

The global floriculture market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global floriculture market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global floriculture market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (conferences and activities, gifts, and personal and corporate use), product (cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The conferences and activities segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. These include one-time or recurring expenditures in a corporate environment, including seminars and conferences, as well as rituals like weddings and funerals. Wedding activities across the world fuel the segment, as people use a variety of flowers for wedding arrangements and decorations.

Geography overview

By geography, the global floriculture market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global floriculture market.

Europe will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Flowers are used for traditional and cultural purposes in APAC. The region has experienced rapid industrialization, which has increased the number of companies in the market. This leads to an increase in the use of flowers in business events, regular floral installations across corporate buildings, and recreational activities. The top producers and contributors to the expansion of the market in the area are China , Japan , and India .

Global floriculture market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing prominence of online shopping is notably driving market growth .

. Due to the widespread use of smartphones, there has been a considerable rise in the number of e-commerce vendors worldwide.

E-commerce platforms provide users with personalized shopping assistance and advice on various flower and gift combinations depending on factors like the type and color of flowers they want and the kind of gift they want to send.

Moreover, factors like high profits associated with growing ornamental plants and the growing use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of biotechnology in floriculture is an emerging trend in the market.

In floriculture, biotechnology is being used to change the flower's color from its natural occurring color. This might lead to a rise in demand for flowers with unusual colors, like blue roses. Additionally, it can assist flowers in enduring inclement weather, lowering the dangers for farmers.

Furthermore, factors like expanding distribution channels in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) spaces and growing demand for premium flowers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The over-dependence on climatic conditions is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The healthy growth of several types of ornamental plants may be hampered by shorter, wetter days and a lack of sunlight. Many nurseries and farmers need to use artificial lighting and temperature controls to give plants the optimum growing environment.

Furthermore, the country's restricted availability of freshwater and drought-like circumstances threaten flower production.

Additionally, the use of toxic chemicals, stiff competition in pricing, and low product differentiation will further hinder market growth.

What are the key data covered in this floriculture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the floriculture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the floriculture market and its contribution the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the floriculture market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of floriculture market vendors

Agriculture Market in Algeria by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The agriculture market in Algeria is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 530.7 million between 2022 and 2027. The growing support from the government is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the depleting quality of land and crops produced may impede the market growth.

Livestock Feeding Systems Market by Application, Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The livestock feeding systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,583.84 million. The rising population of cattle in farms is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the need for significant initial investments may impede the market growth.

Floriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afriflora, Arcangeli Giovanni e Figlio SAS, Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Danziger Group, Dummen Orange, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd., Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, NurseryLive, Rift Valley Roses, Selecta Klemm GmbH and Co. KG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Timaflor B.V., Verbeek and Bol, and Verbeek Export BV Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global floriculture market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Conferences and activities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Personal and corporate use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Bedding plants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arcangeli Giovanni e Figlio SAS

12.4 Ball Horticultural Co.

12.5 Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V

12.6 Danziger Group

12.7 Dummen Orange

12.8 Flamingo Horticulture Investments

12.9 Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd.

12.10 Karen Roses

12.11 Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

12.12 Marginpar BV

12.13 NurseryLive

12.14 Rift Valley Roses

12.15 Selecta Klemm GmbH and Co. KG

12.16 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

12.17 Timaflor B.V.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

