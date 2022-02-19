Floriculture Market in Malaysia to Grow by USD 220.97 mn | Technavio

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Scope

The floriculture market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

One of the key drivers supporting the floriculture market growth in Malaysia is the use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes. The growing domestic and housing property market in Malaysia has led to high demand from the landscaping industry. Factors such as the rising disposable income of households are encouraging individuals to spend more on their gardens. Meanwhile, the availability of several varieties of flowering plants, and the awareness regarding environmental sustainability will continue to play a key role in market growth during the forecast period.

The floriculture market growth in Malaysia is hindered by the over-dependence on climatic conditions. The floriculture industry is highly dependent on the prevailing climatic conditions. The adverse impact of global climate change can also be seen in Malaysia. The country has seen below-average rainfall over the past several years. In addition, the limited supply of freshwater and drought-like conditions threaten flower production in the country and, in turn, the supply chain in the industry. Moreover, rising temperature as a result of global warming is adversely affecting flower pollination.

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Chrysanthemum



Rose



Carnation



Others

Sales type

Domestic



Exports

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Floriculture Market in Malaysia, including Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group, among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Black Tulip Group - The company offers floriculture products such as roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations.

The company offers floriculture products such as roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations. Dummen Orange - The company offers floriculture products such as limonium, carnation, and anthurium.

The company offers floriculture products such as limonium, carnation, and anthurium. Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd - The company offers floriculture products such as alstromeria, anthurium, and aster.

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist floriculture market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the floriculture market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floriculture market in Malaysia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floriculture market vendors in Malaysia

Floriculture Market In Malaysia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 220.97 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.35 Regional analysis Malaysia Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Chrysanthemum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Carnation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Sales type

Market segments

Comparison by Sales type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Sales type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Black Tulip Group

Dummen Orange

Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd

I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd

Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd

Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd

Syngenta AG

Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd.

Weeds and More Pte Ltd.

Yayasan Sabah Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

