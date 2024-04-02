Floriculture Market size is set to grow by USD 44.88 bn from 2023-2027, Afriflora, Arcangeli Giovanni e Figlio SAS and Ball Horticultural Co., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global floriculture market size is estimated to grow by USD 44.88 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.6% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 29%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floriculture Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Among the notable players in the floriculture market are:

Afriflora, Arcangeli Giovanni e Figlio SAS, Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Danziger Group, Dummen Orange, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd., Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, NurseryLive, Rift Valley Roses, Selecta Klemm GmbH and Co. KG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Timaflor B.V., Verbeek and Bol, Verbeek Export BV

Analyst Review

The Floriculture Market encompasses the cultivation and trade of various plants, including flowers and ornamental foliage. This industry provides aesthetic delight and serves as a significant source for decoration and commercial exchange. Cut flowers, potted plants, bedding plants, and ornamental foliage are popular floriculture products. Greenhouses play a crucial role in the cultivation process, enabling personalization and customization through direct-to-consumer sales models. Technology advances have revolutionized the industry, allowing for improved cultivation techniques and expanded offerings. The Floriculture Market caters to various segments, including institutions/events, hotels, resorts, and spas. Additionally, it provides raw materials for basket weavers and contributes to the production of woody ornamentals, such as Chestnut, Plum, Maple, and Willow shoots. Lavender is another essential floral crop, widely used for its fragrance and ornamental value.

Key Market Drivers

The floriculture market experiences significant growth due to increasing cultivation of ornamental plants and flowers for sale. High-profit margins, around 55-72%, are attributed to this sector. Plant biotechnology and genome sequencing play a crucial role in enhancing agricultural productivity and developing new floral crops. Edible flowers, such as citrus blossoms and hibiscus, offer health benefits, including vitamin C, antioxidants, and improved heart functioning. Health-conscious consumers seek sustainable agricultural practices, pest management, and conservation agriculture. Roses, nasturtium, and blue roses continue to be popular choices for their aesthetic delight and commercial exchange. However, growers face risks in harsh climatic conditions and require anti-aging technology and wilting prevention. Air cargo freight ensures timely delivery of cut flowers, potted plants, bedding plants, and ornamental foliage. Floriculture and horticulture continue to thrive, offering a wide range of plants, flowers, leaves, and cultivation methods for decoration and commercial exchange.

Challenges and Opportunities

The floriculture market thrives on the cultivation of ornamental plants in open fields and greenhouses. Consumers seek a diverse range of blooms for various celebrations and events. Technological advancements, including greenhouse automation and genetically engineered flowers, optimize production and mitigate climate change's adverse effects. Supply chain logistics, online flower sales via e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer models ensure timely delivery. Climate change and environmental factors impact production and transportation costs. Sustainability and eco-friendly practices are essential. Ornamental plants like Chestnut, Plum, Maple, Willow shoots, Lavender, Woody ornamentals, Bonsai plants, and Bamboo are cultivated for personal use and institutional segments, including hotels, resorts, and spas. Logistics coordination, information availability, and cold chain protocols are crucial. Nurseries employ artificial lighting and temperature controls to counteract short, wet days and ice accumulation. The global floriculture industry continues to innovate, integrating technology and personalization for a customized consumer experience.

The global floriculture market is experiencing a surge in demand for premium offerings, driven by health-conscious consumers and improving economic conditions. Plant biotechnology and genome sequencing are revolutionizing agricultural productivity, enabling the cultivation of edible flowers like citrus blossoms, hibiscus, and roses, rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and beneficial for heart functioning and cholesterol levels. Sustainable agricultural practices, including pest management and conservation agriculture, are essential for growers facing harsh climatic conditions and risks. Biotechnology also offers anti-aging technology and wilting prevention. Air cargo freight ensures timely delivery of these premium floral crops, including potted plants, bedding plants, ornamental foliage, and cut flowers, providing an aesthetic delight for decoration and commercial exchange. Horticulture and floriculture continue to intertwine, with the color of flowers expanding beyond the traditional red roses to include blue roses and more.

Market Overview

The Floriculture Market is a significant sector that deals with the production, distribution, and sale of flowers and ornamental plants. Horlicku, Plants, Flower, Horticulture, Levels, Cultivation, Cutivation, Decorative, Nurseries, Temperature, Logistics, Globally, Exchanging, Supplies, Uses, Sustainability, Consumption, Flowers, Ornamental, Plants, Floverers, Producers, Retailers, Consumers. This market encompasses a wide range of activities, from growing flowers and ornamental plants in nurseries to transporting them to various retail outlets. The temperature plays a crucial role in the cultivation process, and logistics is essential for timely delivery. The global exchange of supplies is a common practice, ensuring a steady flow of diverse flora to meet consumer demands. The sustainability of the floriculture market is crucial, with consumers increasingly seeking eco-friendly practices. The use of flowers and ornamental plants for decorative purposes is a significant driver for the market. Florists, producers, retailers, and consumers all play essential roles in the flourishing of this vibrant industry.

