Floriculture Market to Grow Over $ 29 Billion during 2021-2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 08, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Floriculture Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the floriculture market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 29.67 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high profits associated with growing ornamental plants is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the over-dependence on climatic conditions will challenge market growth.
The floriculture market report is segmented by product (cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, and others), application (conferences and activities, gifts, and personal and corporate use), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for floriculture in APAC.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Beekenkamp Group
- Danziger Group
- Dummen Orange
- Flamingo Horticulture Investments
- Karen Roses
