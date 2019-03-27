Florida Advertising Agency Announces Envision Event

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGEYE announced Envision in late December of last year, an event designed to prepare attendees for the coming obstacles and trends in advertising. This 3-hour cocktail attire event on March 28, 2019, kicking off at 6:30 PM, and beginning at 7 PM, and will feature a cash bar, music, and amazing speakers. With headliners like Ben Hewitt, owner and founder of Corckcicle; Luis Mark González Jr., senior graphic designer at InVision; Kelly Fulford, director of partnerships and digital sales at NBC Universal's Golf Channel; and Kristen Wiley, CEO of Statusphere, this event is designed to help attendees craft effective strategies for the coming years.

"We are ecstatic to welcome these incredible speakers into our space," said BIGEYE CEO and principal, Justin Ramb. "I'm looking forward to hearing what they have to share and discussing the future of these different industries."

According to BIGEYE's marketing specialist and event director LeAnne Ball, at this event Hewitt will be presenting on the future of retail marketing, González on the future of brand design, Fulford on the future of sports marketing, and Wiley on the future of influencer marketing. These experts will be analyzing industry patterns, market trends, and new technologies to help attendees plan for brand growth in the year to come.

"I look forward to learning from this incredible lineup of industry leaders," said BIGEYE's creative director, Seth Segura. "Speaker events like Envision are a great opportunity for personal, as well as corporate growth."

About BIGEYE: Located in Orlando, Florida, BIGEYE is a fully integrated, multi-platform advertising agency that curates deeply compelling campaigns and experiences for brands. BIGEYE's designers, copywriters, artists, programmers, and account managers partner with clients to fully understand the needs of consumers in order to deliver memorable creative with measurable results.

https://envisiontalks.com/

