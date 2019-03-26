Florida Advocates To Hold Industrial Hemp Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition (FIHCE 2019) will be held November 3-5, 2019, at the Rosen Centre Hotel located in Orlando, Florida, USA. FIHCE 2019 is a networking and educational event designed to foster the development of an industrial hemp industry in Florida.

Tentative conference topics include:

Hemp Market Forecast

Federal and State Regulations and Legislation

Banking and Finance

Industrial Hemp Research

Food Supplement and Nutritional Applications

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications

Growing, Cultivation and Harvesting Industrial Hemp

Decortication

Crop Components: Seeds, Greens, Core Fiber, Root, Bast Fiber

Construction and Manufacturing Applications

Bio-Composites Applications and Research

Textile Applications

Pulp and Paper Applications

Waste Processing and Handling

Analytical Testing

For information on submitting an abstract for an oral or poster presentation, becoming a sponsor, or exhibiting please visit the conference web site at: https://floridahempconference.org

