Florida Advocates To Hold Industrial Hemp Conference

The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition

Mar 26, 2019, 10:00 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition (FIHCE 2019) will be held November 3-5, 2019, at the Rosen Centre Hotel located in Orlando, Florida, USA.  FIHCE 2019 is a networking and educational event designed to foster the development of an industrial hemp industry in Florida.

Tentative conference topics include:

  • Hemp Market Forecast
  • Federal and State Regulations and Legislation
  • Banking and Finance
  • Industrial Hemp Research
  • Food Supplement and Nutritional Applications
  • Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications
  • Growing, Cultivation and Harvesting Industrial Hemp
  • Decortication
  • Crop Components: Seeds, Greens, Core Fiber, Root, Bast Fiber
  • Construction and Manufacturing Applications
  • Bio-Composites Applications and Research
  • Textile Applications
  • Pulp and Paper Applications
  • Waste Processing and Handling
  • Analytical Testing

For information on submitting an abstract for an oral or poster presentation, becoming a sponsor, or exhibiting please visit the conference web site at: https://floridahempconference.org

