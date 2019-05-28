Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Launches New Wound Education Program With Vohra Wound Physicians to Educate Over 350 Nurses Across the State

MIRAMAR, Fla. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vohra Wound Care was awarded a grant by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to establish the Florida Wound Care Excellence Program for Skilled Nursing Facilities to improve the care of nursing home residents across the state. This program will train nurses about prevention, assessment and management of wounds in the nursing home setting. Key areas to be covered include wound healing, wound care treatment options, and infection prevention.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to train nurses throughout the state and improve patient outcomes through this education. We developed this program because we have seen the need for wound care skills that nurses could use on a daily basis," said John Sory, President of Vohra. With over 26% of Florida's long term care facilities rated only one or two stars in quality for their care of pressure ulcers, the present need and potential impact of this educational program are significant and timely (floridahealthfinder.gov).

The funding provides education support for 350 nurses in Florida to become certified in wound care through the Vohra Wound Care Nurse Certification program. Nurses who successfully complete this program will be awarded the credentials of VWCN™, an industry-leading certification specific to wound care of the nursing home resident. The award is made possible through re-investment of civil money penalties that were issued to FL nursing homes, only four other active programs have received such an award by the Agency.

Vohra Wound Physicians created the wound care nurse certification program based upon over 20 years of experience treating patients in long term care and post-acute facilities. The course content follows the evidence-based Vohra Wound Physicians wound care model which has been independently evaluated and proven to result in a 21-day decrease in wound healing time, an 88-percent decrease in wound-related hospitalizations and an 86-percent decrease in infection and amputation rates. This program offers 20 hours of continuing education credits in eleven topic areas in an interactive online format. To register for the free education and certification sponsored through this award go to https://vohrawoundcare.com/cmp/florida.

About Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Our mission is "Better Health Care for All Floridians." As champions of that mission, we are responsible for the administration of the Florida Medicaid program, licensure and regulation of Florida's health facilities and for providing information to Floridians about the quality of care they receive. http://ahca.myflorida.com

About Vohra Wound Physicians:

Founded in South Florida in 2000, Vohra Wound Physicians has become the nation's largest physician group dedicated to providing expert wound care services to patients in post-acute clinical settings, including nursing homes, assisted living centers, and rehabilitation facilities. Vohra has partnered with over 230 facilities throughout the state of Florida. Our team of 250 physicians provides complete wound care management programs to over 2,700 facilities in 27 states. https://vohrawoundcare.com

