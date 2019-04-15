Florida Agency Network and Total Title Solutions Join Forces in the Tampa Bay Area

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Agency Network (FAN) is joining forces with Total Title Solutions (TTS), a company with multiple locations in Pinellas, Pasco, and Hernando Counties. This merger aims at expanding each organization's footprint into key Florida markets.

TTS was established in 2009 and their number one goal was to provide great customer service. Their owner, Abe Moussa, built a team with experienced title veterans and created cutting edge technology to help streamline the title process for the TTS staff, and their clients. TTS couldn't be a better match for FAN. Between the two companies the resources are vast, and capitalizing on those resources will create an improved experience for the clients.

"As a team, we are excited about the services and products that FAN has to offer. We all believe that the TTS way is already above and beyond the standards of the Title Industry," says Angie Haddon, Chief Operating Officer of TTS. "However, the merger with FAN will make a superior experience! Anyone involved in the real estate transaction will continue to be in GREAT hands."

FAN will take control of TTS' operations. Angie Haddon will become a Division Manager for FAN, while Lisa Jahr will be promoted to Regional Manager and will oversee offices throughout the Tampa Bay Area. The merger will add five new locations for FAN, which include two in Pinellas, two in Pasco, and one in Hernando County.

"At an earlier point in our careers, Chris LaChance, our Sales Manager, and I enjoyed a good relationship with Abe and Angie on both a personal and professional level. We've maintained that relationship over the years, and knowing them and how well they ran their organization gave us the confidence to pursue this opportunity seriously. TTS has great people and a great reputation, and we couldn't picture a better strategic fit for both of our companies," stated Mike LaRosa, Esq., Chief Operating Officer for FAN.

"We are so excited to have TTS become part of FAN and continue to grow our footprint in the Tampa Bay Area. Abe, Angie, and the team have a like-minded culture to FAN, and we are grateful for the opportunity to service our clients together," stated Amy Gregory, President of Title Operations for FAN.

About Florida Agency Network

The FLORIDA AGENCY NETWORK (FAN) is a conglomerate of independent title agencies, settlement service providers, and innovative technology companies within the State of Florida. FAN has formed a strategic alliance amongst members and vendors, in addition to creating proprietary technologies, to better serve its clients, allowing it to provide customized solutions to protect and streamline the closing experience. Members share back-office services, pooled resources, access to industry-leading technology, improved efficiencies, and the ability to offer their clients greater geographic coverage throughout Florida with SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 security compliance solutions available. For more information, please visit http://www.FLAgency.net.

