Florida Agency Network Appoints Chief Administrative Officer

PLANT CITY, Fla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Agency Network recently appointed Amy Gregory as the Chief Administrative Officer.

Gregory began her career in title insurance in 1995 as a Receptionist at an independent title agency in Brandon, Florida. Amy then joined Hillsborough Title (FAN's flagship company) in 2007 where she directly assisted Aaron Davis in opening the company's second office in Florida, which has now grown to over 30 offices statewide, in addition to multiple ancillary service companies.

As a licensed title agent, Gregory's career progressed quickly from Branch Manager, to General Manager, to President of Title Operations, and now she has added the title of CAO to her resume. She oversees all title personnel and production, and the ancillary services divisions. Gregory regularly handles all types of real estate closing transactions, including residential, commercial, and construction. She has become an expert in streamlining and improving processes and procedures, and she is focused on mentoring and training staff in outstanding customer service. In 2019, Gregory won the "We Protect Award" from ALTA, and she obtained her ACAMS Certificate (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists).

Aaron M. Davis, CEO stated, "It is with the greatest honor that we name Amy as our CAO. She has been here from day one of my ownership, and I can't imagine a better and more qualified person to lead us forward. Her dedication, knowledge, and loyalty are unmatched in the industry."

About Florida Agency Network

The Florida Agency Network (FAN) is a conglomerate of independent title agencies, settlement service providers, and innovative technology companies within the State of Florida. FAN has formed a strategic alliance amongst members and vendors, in addition to creating proprietary technologies, to better serve its clients, allowing it to provide customized solutions to protect and streamline the closing experience. For additional information, please visit FLAgency.net

SOURCE Florida Agency Network

Related Links

https://flagency.net

