Florida Agency Network Partners with Notarize as the First Title Company to Utilize the Notarize Platform to conduct its own closings

PLANT CITY, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Agency Network (FAN), a conglomerate of independent title agencies, settlement service providers, and innovative technology companies within the State of Florida, announces a new partnership with Notarize to perform remote online notarization within the FAN title insurance offices. This partnership marks a historic shift in the title industry and how it handles the everchanging needs of the consumer. FAN is the first title insurance operation in the nation that will leverage the Notarize platform to perform their own remote online notarized closings, using its own title agents and notary closers.

The partnership was announced on stage in front of 300 attendees representing 200 companies at Notarize's conference, REWIRED, in Miami this week.

"Today, we couldn't be more excited to announce that Florida Agency Network will be the first company to leverage what we've built at Notarize and perform their own closings on our platform," said Notarize Founder and CEO Pat Kinsel. "The real estate industry is ultimately local, and we've heard from title companies and closing agents that they want to be able to use this technology to deliver a better closing experience. What the industry has been asking for over the last four years, today, is becoming a reality."

Since meeting Pat Kinsel, CEO and Adam Pase, COO of Notarize, in June of 2017, Aaron M. Davis, CEO of Florida Agency Network, knew working together would evolve into a broader partnership over time. What started with achieving Florida's first fully digital closing, expanded to a much larger-scale goal of overhauling Florida's title insurance landscape for the better.

"We completed the first online closing in the state of Florida in 2018 and have done hundreds with Notarize since," said Davis. "By being the first partner to work with Notarize on a platform to help our title agents use this technology to perform their own closings, we're changing the title industry and the way that our agents serve customers. We've seen first-hand the impact Notarize has had on the real estate industry, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of the next chapter."

Backed by Notarize training, support, and technology, Florida Agency Network will work closely with Notarize on the development of a platform that both empowers its agents to close completely digitally, while still leveraging Notarize's staff and notaries during off-hours, weekends, and for added assistance during heavier volume closing days.

