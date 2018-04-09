Florida Alternative Investment Association Accepts First Cryptocurrency Membership Payment, Hosts Triple Play Forum on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

"The year 2018 has been a rollercoaster ride for investors and managers who are active in the cryptocurrency field," said Michael Corcelli, founder of FLAIA and Miami-based Alexander Alternative Capital. "As U.S. regulators contemplate new rules of the road for trading, there is no better time to assess the rapidly changing opportunities, risks and innovations in this field."

Despite the rollercoaster ride in valuations, The Florida Alternative Investment Association is now accepting membership payments in cryptocurrency. The first came in the form of Bitcoin from TLDR Capital, a leading blockchain advisory firm that assists new and exciting companies through the ICO process.

The Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency (ABC) Forum 2018, which will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL., will kick off on Wednesday, April 25 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and run through Thursday, April 26 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Day One will feature multiple, 30-minute "Table Talks" sessions including Blockchain-based Asset Lending; Rising Yield Deflation; Receivables Funding; Artificial Intelligence Investing; Regulation and ICO Investing. Each table will be co-hosted by an industry expert and an allocator. Attendees will be offered a selection of five available topics for their roundtable discussions.

After the Table Talks conclude, participants will be offered a Chopra Coaching Session by Rajan Chopra, personal and professional development advisor. A cocktail reception will follow the sessions.

Day Two will offer the following panels on investing, regulation and artificial intelligence:

--"Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies: A New Asset Class," will be conducted by speakers Blake Cohen of SALT Lending, James Haft of CryptoOracle and Tom Lee of FundStrat.

--"Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Regulations: 2018 Outlook," will be conducted by Marshall Swatt of Swatt Exchange; Dan Viola of Sadis & Goldberg, Theresa Gusman of Endurance Advisors and Maurice Berkower of Demetrius Berkower.

Between the first two panels, forum participants will be offered a Fireside Chat called "Demystifying Cryptocurrencies" with Michael Sonnenstein of Grayscale. He will be interviewed by Greg Landegger, a crypto investor.

The second day will conclude with the following panels:

--"Best Practices for Launching and Investing in ICOs" with speakers Graham Friedman of TLDR Capital, an ICO investment and advisory firm; Walker Willse of Kowala Inc. and Scott Daspin of Triad Securities.

--"Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain Software Applications" with speakers Manish Aurora of Rational Investing; Albert Santalo of 8base; and Tad Einstein of Google.

To register or learn more about the ABC Forum 2018, click here.

Contact: Brian Valero, brian@flaia.org

ABOUT FLORIDA ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION

Formed in 2007, the organization is an exclusive not-for-profit trade association, dedicated to informing and uniting Florida's growing population of investment fund managers, investors, service providers and community members. For more information, visit www.flaia.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-alternative-investment-association-accepts-first-cryptocurrency-membership-payment-hosts-triple-play-forum-on-artificial-intelligence-blockchain-and-cryptocurrency-300626048.html

SOURCE Florida Alternative Investment Association

Related Links

http://flaia.org

