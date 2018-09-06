Florida Alternative Investment Association Sets "Meeting of the Americas" for Investors, Fund Managers, Allocators on October 18 in Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Alternative Investment Association is leveraging its dynamic Miami location to conduct a daylong "Meeting of the Americas 2018" conference, which will assemble investors, allocators and fund managers from the U.S., Latin America and Canada to discuss opportunities and the impact of changing economic and geo-political conditions in the region.

"Meeting of the Americas is all about building new relationships, refreshing existing relationships and sharing information to enable capital flows," said Michael Corcelli, President and Founder of FLAIA. "Out of sheer necessity, we find ourselves assessing political and economic disruptions all around the Americas that are posing new challenges for money managers and investors who seek to identify new opportunities and preserve existing capital."

The event will take place at the Miami headquarters of Akerman LLP, 98 Southeast 7th Street, #1100, Miami. Akerman is one of the top-ranked law firms in the U.S., according to Financial Times.

The Meeting of the Americas will cover the following key topics:

Hedge Fund, Private Equity and Real Estate Overview in the Americas

Sam Mitchell, Head of Investor Products at Preqin, the worldwide data intelligence firm, will focus on the performance of funds operating in the region, benchmarks for success, a summary of asset flows and new funds.

Global Equities Outlook: Opportunities in public markets from the perspective of U.S. and Latin American market participants

Alejandro Garza of Aztlan Equity Management and Raymond Zucaro of RVX Asset Management will lead a panel of fund managers and investors who will discuss what strategies, regions and sectors are delivering competitive returns and where investors might look next. There will also be updates on the new incoming leadership in Mexico, rising inflation in Argentina and the financial state of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The panel will also look at the presidency of Donald J. Trump, and whether impeachment is a real threat to equity markets.

Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency: The Disruption of Cross-Border Payments between the U.S. and Latin America

Scott Daspin of Triad Securities will lead a panel discussion on how the blockchain and cryptocurrencies affect cross-border payments between the U.S. and Latin America. The group will also look at how the creation of blockchain-backed currencies such as the "Petro" in Venezuela has affected investment and the existing currencies of countries in Central and South America. Among the companies joining Triad on the panel are SmartCash and TLDR.

Opportunities in Real Estate across the Americas

A panel will examine opportunities for specialty lenders who enter the market as a result of conservative underwriting standards employed by banks. Commercial real estate (CRE) assets provide a multitude of benefits that encompass cash flow, tax advantages, capital preservation and wealth creation. Private equity, another pillar in the alternative investment space, is increasingly dominating the space with multi-trillion-dollar investments and the allocation of the debt and equity in CRE. From a Capital Markets and regional perspective, the acquisition to disposition cycle will be discussed in the light of the advent of digital currencies, currency risks, shifting geo-political risks, and the asset management necessary to reduce risks and achieve investment goals. Among the companies on this panel are Wynn Development and Fund Tax Services.

A cocktail hour and networking reception will conclude the day's events.

