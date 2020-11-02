Florida Animal Friend Awards $579,928 to 27 Grant Recipients to Help Fund Free and Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Services Statewide

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend announced the 2020 recipients of its annual grant awards. The nonprofit dedicated to ending pet overpopulation provides yearly funding to municipal and nonprofit organizations to help implement and/or continue free and low-cost spay and neuter programs across the state of Florida. This year, Florida Animal Friend is thrilled to award nearly $580,000 to organizations, based on applications carefully reviewed by the Florida Animal Friend grant review committee.

Florida Animal Friend is proud to award its 2020 grants of up to $25,000 to each of the following organizations:

A HOPE for Santa Rosa County

Animal Welfare Society of South Florida

Be the Solution, Inc.

Cats Angels, Inc. SPCA

Central Brevard Humane Society

First Coast No More Homeless Pets, Inc.

Humane Society of North Central Florida

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue

Meow Now

North Florida PAWS, Inc.

Operation Catnip of Gainesville, Inc.

Operation Spay Bay, Inc.

Operation: Snip, Inc.

Orange County Animal Services

P.A.W.S. Lee County Inc.

Pasco County Animal Services

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Pet Population Control

Protectors of Companion Animals, Inc. d/b/a SNIP-it of Central Florida

Santa Rosa County Animal Services

Sheltering Hands, Inc.

Spay N Save

SPCA of North Brevard, Inc.

St. Augustine Humane Society

Suwannee PAWS, Inc.

TLC PetSnip, Inc.

About Our Grants

Each spring, we encourage municipal and nonprofit agencies to submit funding proposals for spay/neuter projects in Florida. Our four-member grant review committee assesses and scores each application according to the following five strengths:

Targeting of important animal populations

Ability to increase surgery numbers above the existing baseline

Cost-to-benefit ratio

Track record of the applicant

Sustainability

The Florida Animal Friend Board of Directors reviews the grant committee's findings and establishes a funding priority list, based on the scores and reviewer comments. Funding is then awarded starting with the highest-ranked proposal and proceeding down the list of approved proposals until the available funds are exhausted. Finally, the awards are announced and funding contracts are signed with the organizations.

The grant program is funded by the sale of our specialty license plates, available through the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. Our grants ultimately increase the number of alteration surgeries, reducing pet overpopulation and ultimately saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs.

About Florida Animal Friend

Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services across Florida. The organization strives to reduce pet overpopulation by increasing awareness of programs available to pet owners and homeless pets. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org .

