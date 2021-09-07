Florida Animal Friend Disburses $617,645 to 30 Grant Recipients to Help Fund Free and Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Services Statewide
Sep 07, 2021, 13:21 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending pet overpopulation, announced the 2021 recipients of their annual grant awards. This funding provides the opportunity for municipal and non-profit organizations to implement and/or continue no-cost and low-cost spay and neuter programs throughout Florida. Florida Animal Friend is pleased to award $617,645 to these organizations based on their applications, which are reviewed by the Florida Animal Friend grant review committee.
Florida Animal Friend is proud to award this year's grants of up to $25,000 to each of the following organizations:
Animal Shelter Foundation
CARE Feline TNR, Inc.
Cat Pals, Inc.
City of Fort Pierce Sterilization Voucher
Clay County Humane Society
Dixie County Sheriff
Feline Friends of Southwest Florida
Flagler Cats Inc.
Flagler Humane Society
Florida Keys SPCA
Fortunate Ferals, Inc.
Gulf Shore Animal League
Halifax Humane Society
Hardee County BOCC - Animal Control Department
Humane Society of Manatee County
Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services
Jacksonville Humane Society
Miami Veterinary Foundation
Osceola County Animal Services
Pinellas County Animal Services
Putnam County Animal Control
Rapscallion to the Rescue
SPCA Florida
St. Francis Pet Care, Inc.
University of Florida Foundation
Voices for Change Animal League
YouCanMakeADifference.com, Inc.
About Our Grants
Each spring, municipal and non-profit agencies are encouraged to submit funding proposals for spay/neuter projects in the state of Florida. Each grant is assessed by the four-member grant review committee and scored for the following strengths:
- Targeting of important animal populations
- Ability to increase surgery numbers above the existing baseline
- Cost to benefit ratio
- Track record of the applicant
- Sustainability
The findings of the committee are reviewed by the Florida Animal Friend Board of Directors, which establishes a funding priority list based on the scores and reviewer comments. Funding is then awarded beginning with the highest ranked proposal and proceeding down the list of approved proposals until the available funds are exhausted. The awards are then announced and funding contracts are signed with the agencies.
The grant program is funded through the sale of our specialty license plates, available through the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. Grant funds increase the number of alteration surgeries, which reduces pet overpopulation and ultimately saves the lives of homeless cats and dogs.
About Florida Animal Friend
Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services across Florida. The organization strives to reduce pet overpopulation by increasing awareness of programs available to pet owners and homeless pets. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org.
