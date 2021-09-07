Florida Animal Friend Disburses $617,645 to 30 Grant Recipients to Help Fund Free and Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Services Statewide

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending pet overpopulation, announced the 2021 recipients of their annual grant awards. This funding provides the opportunity for municipal and non-profit organizations to implement and/or continue no-cost and low-cost spay and neuter programs throughout Florida. Florida Animal Friend is pleased to award $617,645 to these organizations based on their applications, which are reviewed by the Florida Animal Friend grant review committee.

Florida Animal Friend is proud to award this year's grants of up to $25,000 to each of the following organizations:

Animal Shelter Foundation

CARE Feline TNR, Inc.

Cat Pals, Inc.

City of Fort Pierce Sterilization Voucher

Clay County Humane Society

Dixie County Sheriff

Feline Friends of Southwest Florida

Flagler Cats Inc.

Flagler Humane Society

Florida Keys SPCA

Fortunate Ferals, Inc.

Gulf Shore Animal League

Halifax Humane Society

Hardee County BOCC - Animal Control Department

Humane Society of Manatee County

Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services

Jacksonville Humane Society

Miami Veterinary Foundation

Osceola County Animal Services

Pinellas County Animal Services

Putnam County Animal Control

Rapscallion to the Rescue

SPCA Florida

St. Francis Pet Care, Inc.

University of Florida Foundation

Voices for Change Animal League

YouCanMakeADifference.com, Inc.

About Our Grants

Each spring, municipal and non-profit agencies are encouraged to submit funding proposals for spay/neuter projects in the state of Florida. Each grant is assessed by the four-member grant review committee and scored for the following strengths:

Targeting of important animal populations

Ability to increase surgery numbers above the existing baseline

Cost to benefit ratio

Track record of the applicant

Sustainability

The findings of the committee are reviewed by the Florida Animal Friend Board of Directors, which establishes a funding priority list based on the scores and reviewer comments. Funding is then awarded beginning with the highest ranked proposal and proceeding down the list of approved proposals until the available funds are exhausted. The awards are then announced and funding contracts are signed with the agencies.

The grant program is funded through the sale of our specialty license plates, available through the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. Grant funds increase the number of alteration surgeries, which reduces pet overpopulation and ultimately saves the lives of homeless cats and dogs.

About Florida Animal Friend

Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services across Florida. The organization strives to reduce pet overpopulation by increasing awareness of programs available to pet owners and homeless pets. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org .

