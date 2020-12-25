Florida Apartment Complex Negligent Security Lawsuits

MIAMI, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly 3,000 people die each year from gun violence in Florida. The Florida negligent security attorneys at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have represented many families whose loved ones were killed in apartment complex shootings. Attorney Jason Turchin provides insight on what a negligent security lawsuit is and how it can provide financial security for the family of someone shot and killed at an apartment complex in Florida.

1. What a negligent security lawsuit is

A negligent security lawsuit focuses on the negligence of an apartment complex owner, property manager or security company whose inadequate security failed to protect a resident or guest from being shot and killed.

2. What a negligent security lawsuit does

A shooting victim's family may not get answers or justice in a criminal case. In a negligent security case, the investigation focuses on the crime itself and how it happened, not just trying to find the shooter like in the criminal case.

3. What can be recovered in a negligent security claim

Florida's Wrongful Death law allows certain family members to be compensated for their emotional suffering, as well as reimbursement for funeral expenses, medical expenses for the deceased family member, and loss of support and services their loved one provided, among other possible damages.

4. When to bring a negligent security claim

In Florida, you may only have up to two years to file a lawsuit for negligent security if the shooting resulted in death, or up to four years if the shooting did not result in death.

5. How to bring a negligent security lawsuit

An attorney with experience handling an apartment complex shooting claim in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale or anywhere else in Florida can file the claim on your behalf. Oftentimes, a negligent security lawsuit can be handled on a contingency fee, which means you would not have to pay money out of pocket. The inadequate security lawyer would only get paid if you recover money.

