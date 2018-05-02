Florida APD iConnect to Have a Direct Interface with Therap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap provides documentation and billing solutions to more than 75 providers in Florida and supports approximately 30,000 Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) users in the state. Because Therap is the most widely used IT system in Florida by DD providers, APD included language in the iConnect contract to ensure that the new system will interface with Therap. This move means that there will be a seamless integration between systems to assist Florida providers that depend on Therap's comprehensive documentation tools for administering and billing services and supports to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
A few important things to note:
- iConnect captures specific state-required documentation. Reports or documentation that are not required by the state, but integral to support services provided by Waiver Support Coordinators (WSCs), agencies and providers can still be collected and utilized using the Therap system. For instance, iConnect states on its website that, "...in cases of forms that do not have a statewide standardized format, such as annual reports, providers can continue to use their internal company templates to create those documents and upload them to the consumer's record."
- Therap offers direct billing to Medicaid. WSCs will still be required to coordinate with their local Medicaid office to determine what services are covered. (As stated on the iConnect website: "APD iConnect will not be interfacing with Medicaid services. WSCs will continue to coordinate with local Medicaid offices to determine what services are currently being provided by Medicaid.") The Therap system can be used, in conjunction with iConnect, to make this process more seamless.
- While APD iConnect implements its roll-out process, the need for robust I/DD electronic health records is crucial to providing optimal services and supports for individuals in home and community based settings. The Therap system has and will continue to be a necessary component of this process, which is why it will directly interface with iConnect.
We invite you to reach out to discuss how iConnect and Therap intersect, and why Therap should continue to be a central source for your documentation needs.
