Florida APD iConnect to Have a Direct Interface with Therap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap provides documentation and billing solutions to more than 75 providers in Florida and supports approximately 30,000 Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) users in the state. Because Therap is the most widely used IT system in Florida by DD providers, APD included language in the iConnect contract to ensure that the new system will interface with Therap. This move means that there will be a seamless integration between systems to assist Florida providers that depend on Therap's comprehensive documentation tools for administering and billing services and supports to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.