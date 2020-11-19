Florida Architectural Firm Opens Atlanta Office

DESTIN, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DAG Architects ("DAG"), the 2020 AIA Florida Firm of the Year, announced today that it has named Larry Sweat as its office leader and design principal. Sweat, formerly design principal and partner with the Atlanta design firm, MSTSD, will lead DAG's entry into Atlanta and the Carolina markets. "When other firms have been furloughing employees, we have seized the opportunity to continue growing our practice to better serve clients. Atlanta has long been on our radar as our client base has continued to grow, and as we continue looking for design opportunities outside Florida," said Charles Clary, a founding principal at DAG.

Larry Sweat 8 West, designed by Sweat, is a new office building located in the trendy Westside of Atlanta.

Founded in 1981, DAG now has four offices in the Florida panhandle servicing clients in Alabama, Florida and the Caribbean. "We continue to expand in Florida as a result of our clients' incredible growth over the past several years," said Roger Godwin, managing principal at DAG. "Obviously Georgia offers a lot of opportunity for a boutique design firm such as ours." Sweat was a founding partner at MSTSD, where he led design for retail, mixed-use, corporate, office, medical office buildings and residential.

"Larry has most recently been instrumental in designing a number of iconic projects including the new 8 West office building on Atlanta's trendy Westside, the Atlanta History Museum and Cyclorama renovation and expansion, Mariner Grove apartments in Savannah and Shelter Cove Towne Centre in Hilton Head. We believe that Larry will have an immediate impact not only with those projects we are pursuing in Georgia and the Carolinas, but our Florida and Caribbean projects as well," Godwin said. The DAG Atlanta offices are located in the Promenade building in Midtown Atlanta.

ABOUT THE FIRM

www.dagarchitects.com

DAG Architects was founded in Destin, FL in 1981. The firm is guided by nine Principals. With a belief that sound business practices, excellent service and a commitment to designing for the client and the market is paramount, the firm has seen steady growth. DAG has expertise in Government, Education, Hospitality, Healthcare, Mixed Use, Multifamily, Office, Resort, Medical Office Buildings, Residential and the Retail sectors. DAG Architects has offices in Destin, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Atlanta. From the 5offices it now serves Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas.

