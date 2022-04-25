Florida Atheist Requests Removal of Bible from Florida Classrooms

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Making use of Florida's recently enacted HB 1467, aka the Ban The Book law, political stunt activist Chaz Stevens has sent demand letters to superintendents in 14 Florida school districts — including Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools – to "immediately remove the Bible from the classroom, library, and any instructional material … the banishment of any book that references the Bible … [laying] flame to that giant stack of fiction in a pyre worthy of a Viking sendoff."

Stevens' organization, the Florida non-profit Schadenboner Incorporated, cites inclusion of unfitting topics, such as age appropriateness, wokeness, and social-emotional learning, as proof of the Bible's unsuitability for children.

"With the constant babbling concerns about teaching Critical Race Theory, should we not take stock of the Bible's position on slavery? I am concerned our young white students will read such passages and wake up to civilization's sordid past," Stevens snarkily writes, followed by a passage from Ephesians that speaks of slaves and servants obeying their masters.

Confronting "wokeism," caustically notes Stevens, "The most troubling of issues for many, as it's obvious once we teach little Jimmy and Susie to show empathy for classmates, they're one giant step closer to getting their LGBTQ+ freak on. Why we're at it, why not ban disco along with math books, as both ideas seem equally and utterly stupid?"

Closing out his demand letter, Stevens adds this summation, "In the end, if little Jimmy and Susie are curious about any [of this], they can do what everyone does – get a room at the Motel Six and grab the Gideons."

Over the coming weeks, Schadenboner Incorporated plans to ramp up its efforts, filing similar requests with all 53 school districts.

