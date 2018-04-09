Florida Autism Center Expands its Center-Based Autism Therapy Services to Ocala

"FAC is committed to each and every family through the many programs we offer. This is truly evident through our caregiver support programs. We are here to not only see every child succeed, but also their families." - Meade McHenry, MS, BCBA, Executive Director of Clinical Quality.

FAC has an ongoing partnership with the University of Florida that allows the most cutting-edge, data-based ABA research to be implemented immediately across all locations.

"Applied behavior analysis is not just a therapy, it is a way of life." - Dr. Timothy Vollmer, Ph.D., BCBA-D, University of Florida and FAC Affiliate.

FAC is currently enrolling clients for the Ocala location, offering private tours, and helping parents navigate through the tricky insurance approval process.

"We are so fortunate to expand our services to Ocala. Our team is honored to provide such a needed resource to families who have been searching for support." - Kristy Rohwedder, BSN, RN, CEO.

More information about Florida Autism Center and new center openings available at FLautism.com. Call 866-610-0580 for more information or to schedule a private tour.

Location Information

Florida Autism Center

2437 SE 17th Street

Ocala, FL, 34471

Contact: Jenn Elston Phone: (866) 610-0580 Email: jelston@flautism.com

