Florida-Based Air Pros USA Named Official AC Partner for the Florida Gators

DAVIE, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest-growing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) repair and service companies in the nation, Air Pros USA, announced it has become the official Air Conditioning partner for Gators football. Starting this fall, Air Pros USA will receive corporate partner benefits with the University of Florida such as stadium signage, digital activations, radio, and hospitality seats through a multi-year relationship with Florida Gators Sports Properties.

As part of the agreement, Air Pros USA will team up with the Florida Gators to help Veterans during the 2021-2022 football season, specifically with the annual "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative. Since the company's inception, Air Pros USA has been honoring and thanking the men and women who have served the U.S. with donations, giveaways, and free inspections. The company also seeks out Veterans at hiring events to support various active and former military members.

"We are excited that Air Pros is joining many other prestigious companies in supporting the Florida Gators," said Scott Stricklin, Athletics Director at the University of Florida. "As one of the fastest growing Heating and Air Conditioning companies in the state, they are the essence of excellence, something we all try to achieve. We look forward to the partnership and connecting our brands to the loyal Gators fans in the Sunshine State."

"We are passionate about football and Florida, so we are excited to celebrate this partnership with the Gators, allowing us to connect with football fans and consumers across the state," said Anthony Perera, President of Air Pros USA. "The Florida Gators bring enjoyment to fans both on and off the field, and we're thrilled to be teamed up with them during the upcoming season to keep the sidelines and fans cool during those heated, nail biting games."

"We are proud to have Air Pros join the list of celebrated companies in their support of Florida Gators Athletics. We are especially proud of their support for the annual "Saluting Those Who Serve Game" when we highlight current and former members of the military. It is always a fan favorite," said Lee Douglas, Vice President and General Manager of Florida Gators Sports Properties. "As the Official AC Company of Gators Football, fans will see and hear Air Pros USA throughout the Fall."

For more information about Air Pros USA, visit www.airprosusa.com .

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the premise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more franchise partners expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs over 250 experienced professionals with 14 service locations. For more information or details on franchise opportunities visit www.airprosusa.com.

About Florida Gators Sports Properties:

Florida Gators Sports Properties is the multimedia rightsholder and sports marketing arm for the University Athletic Association (UAA). In complete collaboration with UF, this local, dedicated Learfield IMG College team is committed to extending the affinity of the Gators' brand to businesses and corporations of all sizes looking to align with the undeniably loyal and passionate collegiate sports fan base. Florida Gators Sports Properties manages all aspects of the rights relationship including venue signage; event sponsorships and promotion; corporate hospitality; television; digital engagement and visibility through the official athletics website as well as radio game broadcasts and coaches' shows.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jeff Davidson

10 to 1 Public Relations

480-514-8088

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Pros USA

Related Links

https://airprosusa.com/

