Florida-Based Air Pros USA Named Official A/C Partner for the Florida Panthers

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA , a leading residential air conditioning services company and one of the fastest-growing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning companies in the nation, is honored to announce it has become the official Air Conditioning partner for the Florida Panthers. This is a multi-year partnership and the first NHL partnership for Air Pros USA.

Starting this fall, Air Pros USA will receive corporate partner benefits with the NHL team, most notably their logo embellished on the state-of-the-art unique Fanboni. Panthers Territory Members and Group ticket buyers have the opportunity to book a ride on the Fanboni which runs in between periods for a memorable experience on the newly retrofitted Zamboni.

"We are excited that Air Pros USA is joining the Florida Panthers corporate partner family," said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. "As one of the fastest growing Heating and Air Conditioning companies in Florida, we are aligned on delivering best-in-class customer service and an enhanced, elevated experience to our fans."

This year marks the 30th Anniversary Season for the Florida Panthers, making this joint venture even more meaningful. Air Pros USA is thrilled with this opportunity to partner with a team of this caliber and looks forward to continuing their community outreach and philanthropic mission with giveaways and promotions.

"In sync with the Florida Panthers, our fervor for the great state of Florida and our dedication to ensuring everyone stays cool is unwavering," declared Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer for Air Pros USA. "The Florida Panthers consistently bring joy to fans both on and off the ice, and we're ecstatic to unite our efforts with theirs."

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 1,000 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are celebrating their 30th Anniversary season in the National Hockey League in 2023-24. Also known as the 'Cats', the league's southernmost team defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to become the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions and made their second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history during the 2022-23 season. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by Team Captain Aleksander Barkov, superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk, stalwart defenseman Aaron Ekblad, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. At home in Sunrise, Fla at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, a pillar program 'Heroes Among Us' honors a military veteran at each game.

