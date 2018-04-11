Florida-Based Bulk Foods Retailer, Bulk Nation, Launches New Online Store

"This is a momentous era for our company," said Company President Clay Donato. "We are excited to launch this new store and reach customers nationwide who are ready to experience the thrill of shopping 100's of popular and hard to find products."

To celebrate the grand opening of this new online store with their customers, Bulk Nation is offering free shipping within the contiguous United States on purchases over $69.

Bulk Nation is a specialty bulk food retailer dedicated to providing customers with an extensive selection of quality bulk food products. With a unique experience of over 3,000 specialty bulk food items such as dried fruits, nuts, flours and spices, coffees, teas, ancient grains, local raw honey, candies, Vegan, non gmo, and organic products. Variety, quality, and the ability to buy as little or as much as you want makes Bulk Nation stand apart from other grocery retailers.

For more information, please contact Marketing Manager, Ashley Lee at

(813) 374-2018 x407 or ashley@bulknationusa.com

