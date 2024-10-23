Florida-Based Divorce Lawyer Shifts to Divorce Coaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 15 years of experience as a family law attorney, Julie Rountree has stepped away from the courtroom and shifted her focus to emotional support with the launch of her own practice, Divorce Coaching Solutions. Leveraging her extensive legal background, Rountree is now dedicated to guiding her clients through the emotional complexities of divorce, complementing the legal guidance provided by their attorneys.

Throughout her legal career, Rountree has witnessed firsthand how clients were often overwhelmed by more than just the legal intricacies of divorce, but also by the emotional toll of divorce. The stress of court hearings, negotiations, and endless paperwork often left many feeling anxious, confused, and drained. Many also struggled with the grief, guilt, and challenges of co-parenting or re-entering the workforce. Motivated to help her clients through the emotional aspects of divorce coupled with the need for comprehensive support, Rountree became a Certified Divorce Coach and Divorce Transition and Recovery Coach, making it a priority to help her clients regain clarity and emotional strength during their divorce journey.

"Shifting from being a divorce lawyer to a divorce coach has been very rewarding," explains Rountree. "Helping others navigate through the entire divorce process is a much-needed service that my clients have really appreciated."

Divorce Coaching Solutions is devoted to supporting men and women at any stage of the divorce process—whether they are contemplating ending their marriage, in the midst of legal battles, or adjusting to post-divorce life. Rountree's unique perspective, having worked on both sides of the process, positions her as a trusted guide, allowing her to provide unparalleled guidance. Clients benefit from not only her emotional coaching but also from her ability to prepare them for legal consultations, which can reduce the time spent on non-legal manners and potentially save them money.

Divorce Coaching Solutions offers personalized one-on-one coaching sessions, helping clients organize their thoughts, manage stress, and learn the tools to regain the clarity and composure they need to make sound decisions during a tumultuous time. They also offer an initial complimentary session with more details on sessions and packages the website: https://www.mydivorcecoaches.com/sessions-and-packages.

Through this approach, Rountree offers support that goes far beyond the courtroom by providing clients with the tools to emerge stronger and more empowered.

Media Contact: Julie Dion, 904-612-8976, [email protected]

SOURCE Divorce Coaching Solutions