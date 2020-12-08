Florida-based Hospitality Company Evolves the Values-Driven Vacation

"This is so much more than a rebrand, it is more like a reset," said Jared Meyers, Chairman and CEO of LVR. "This should not be perceived as the same company with some new font and a different color scheme– it is meant to be evidence of an evolution and that we have truly changed what we stand for. At the core of everything we do is an inherent motivation to be the best for the world and all people, to use our business as a force for good."

The new logo, signage, refreshed digital experience and brand video will catch the eye of visitors differently than before, acting as a beacon of the company's mission to serve social and environmental impact causes and a shared prosperity. The reimagining will also act as a way to educate guests through visual mechanisms, hopefully inspiring them with the message and growing a desire to support values-driven companies in their day-to-day lives.

The 'new' LVR will embody what the future of tourism represents. Travelers in a post-COVID world will want their experiences and companies they support to have a positive impact on the world. They will also want assurances that accommodation providers have health and safety top of mind. Being a B Corp means that LVR can meet these desires with one of the highest levels of trust a business can deliver. Despite being among one of the industries hardest hit by COVID, LVR continued to take action instead of suspending programs that positively impacted their communities. As tourism rebuilds, the company hopes to serve as a model of success when a values-driven mission is adopted and show principles like justice, equity, diversity and inclusion should be addressed consistently.

"My wish is for LVR to be a steward of the regenerative travel movement, existing to help travelers enjoy a vacation experience that understands interdependence and interconnectedness," Meyers continued. "This initiative will not only help us accomplish that goal, but also showcase our commitment to people and the planet and share the enthusiasm we have for those efforts with our guests."

In addition to being a Certified B Corporation®, LVR is the only multi-state hotel company to be a member of 1% For The Planet, a global movement which inspires businesses to support environmental solutions by donating 1% of their revenue to charity. The company is also a proud partner of Conscious Capitalism, which maintains that when practiced consciously, business innately elevates humanity.

Building upon the momentum of the regenerative travel movement and the evolution of his brand, Meyers is working to create B Tourism, a global network of B Corp travel and tourism companies as well as other conscious travel organizations that take collective action for environmental and social justice. The network will make it easier than ever for consumers seeking conscious travel options as they plan vacations that align with their values.

