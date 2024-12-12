Florida-Based International Transactions Team Joins Ice Miller to Launch New Miami Office

Three Greenspoon Marder Lawyers Bolster Southeast Presence

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Miller is pleased to announce the addition of esteemed international transactional lawyers Jon Lyman and Gai Sher to help launch the firm's new Miami office. Bringing 30 years of experience counseling corporate and financial institution clients on all manner of deals, often involving cross-border transactions, Miami-based Lyman reinforces Ice Miller's strong transactional roster on both a regional and international scale, while Sher concentrates her practice on representing and providing legal counsel to startups, emerging growth companies, brands, creators, and executives in media, technology, and consumer products in all aspects of commercial transactions.

Miami now joins Ice Miller's Naples office as a key component of the firm's strategy to expand its presence in South Florida and better serve clients across the Southeast region. The office will be supported by a local team that includes associate Ariela Benchlouch, as well as other Ice Miller lawyers splitting time among different offices.

Reinforced by Ice Miller's national platform, Lyman is positioned to provide comprehensive guidance on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, finance, debt, and equity offerings. Throughout his extensive career, he has regularly been called upon by directors and officers to provide legal counsel in connection with investment transactions, including for private equity, venture capital, and family office clients, as well as international debt and equity securities issues and trading compliance.

Sher also counsels on all aspects of commercial transactions, while boasting experience in deal-making and structuring rights, talent, licensing, and production agreements across all facets of intellectual property, media, and entertainment.

"The Miami team brings an exciting new dimension of capabilities to our clients," said Ice Miller Chief Managing Partner Michael Millikan. "They not only offer fresh and innovative legal insight, but also amplify our core strengths in dynamic new ways. Their presence in Miami aligns perfectly with our strategic growth objectives."

Ice Miller Board Member and Business Group partner Tom Kesoglou also weighed in: "Miami is a key hub in the transactional landscape—critical to both our existing clients and our growth targets," he said. "Jon and Gai's strong reputations and established presence in the region, coupled with their entrepreneurial drive, position them perfectly to help the firm continue its evolution."

In a supporting role, Benchlouch guides clients through complex transactions, including conducting thorough due diligence and risk assessments, drafting and negotiating key transaction documents, and navigating regulatory and compliance issues.

"This team is excited to hit the ground running at Ice Miller," said Lyman. "As we've gotten to know the firm better, we've been impressed by its robust transactional platform and deep experience. The possibilities here are clear, and we see a tremendous potential for growth. I'm confident that, together, we'll continue to build on this momentum in the months and years ahead."

