TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shields Capital and KNR Therapy, a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) providing individualized treatment to children with developmental disabilities is excited to announce its recent merger with The Autism Learning Center (ALC), a founder-led ABA therapy organization based in Columbus, Georgia offering clinic and school-based ABA therapy services for children ages 2 to 18 years old.

Florida-based KNR Therapy Announces Merger with Georgia-based Autism Learning Center

Through this partnership, KNR Therapy expands its geographic footprint across Georgia and Alabama. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to welcome the entire ALC team to the KNR family. ALC has provided behavioral support to families in the region for over a decade and is a leader in ethical, compassionate care. KNR's mission and values perfectly align with the Autism Learning Center's approach and focus on clinical quality," says Frank Bequer, KNR Therapy Founder & CEO.

"Our team is thrilled to join forces with KNR Therapy. Our goal at The Autism Learning Center has always been to provide interventions based on the principles of ABA to help children learn how to independently communicate, play, and socially engage in their community. We are confident that together with KNR Therapy, our combined efforts will make a stronger organization and allow us to better serve our families," said Nicole Hilmes, Owner and Director of The Autism Learning Center. "This is a huge step forward for families, in addition to the support, we can continue to offer our employees."

About KNR Therapy

KNR Therapy provides home, school, center and community-based ABA Therapy to children across the U.S., including Central Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Massachusetts. KNR's team of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) leverage principles of ABA to provide carefully constructed, individualized treatment to children with autism and related disorders. KNR's model revolves around ongoing assessments and family participation training that drive optimal clinical outcomes.

About The Autism Learning Center

The Autism Learning Center offers ABA center-based services and in-home ABA programs in Columbus, GA. The Autism Learning Center provides interventions to motivate children with Autism Spectrum Disorders or other developmental disabilities to independently communicate, play, and socially engage in their community. The center's model revolves around standardized and criterion-referenced assessments, school consultations and training, functional behavior assessments, social skills groups, and research-based play skills providing successful results.

About Shields Capital

Shields Capital is a sustainability-focused healthcare investment firm launched by Jack Shields, founder of Shields Health Solutions, a national specialty pharmacy integrator, and former President of Shields Health Care Group, the largest outpatient imaging provider in New England. Shields Capital incubates healthcare concepts from the idea stage through national scale and exit. The company circumvents venture capital & private equity fundraising norms and ensures partnership with portfolio leaders goes beyond just capital. Shields Capital has offices in Duxbury, MA, and Tampa, FL, and is proud to support KNR Therapy and its impactful work.

