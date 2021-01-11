CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, many have had the opportunity to rethink what home means: its location, must-have needs, and new non-negotiables in order to gain improved living arrangements. For those who are 55 and older, active living and age-targeted communities may be top of mind. That's why for the seventh consecutive year, 55places.com is pleased to announce its Best Community of the Year . Taking the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row is On Top of the World of Ocala, Florida.

Florida-Based On Top of the World is Named Best Community of the Year by 55places.com

To determine the top community, 55places.com ––a leading real estate platform for homebuyers 55 and older––calculated its sales and pageviews, examined improvements and renovations communities made within the calendar year, and determined previous placements on other 2020 awards. Additionally, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and modifications made as a result to subsequent lockdowns were also considered.

On Top of the World, likened as an adult Disney World, has been favored among 55+ homebuyers since 1981. The community is still expanding, which means there's a mix of resale and new construction homes available, all with different floor plans and pricing options to meet varying budgets and needs. Amenities span across six complexes and feature fitness centers, pools, dog parks, hobby and craft rooms, bocce ball and pickleball courts, and restaurants, among other offerings. Recent renovations, like new equipment and better technology in fitness centers, and energy-efficient and smart technology features in homes, contribute to newly improved lifestyle enhancements.

Although On Top of the World stands out for the aforementioned reasons, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic was especially noteworthy. As with so much of the nation, calendars filled with events, games, outings, and gatherings were wiped clean. On Top of the World was swift to adjust to the circumstances and quickly shifted to hosting fitness classes online through Master the Possibilities, a non-profit lifelong learning center. Soon after with help of county officials, the community was able to offer drive-thru COVID-19 tests, which were free to residents whether they felt symptoms or not. Most significant of all was the effort to help community residents in need. Homeowners who could not shop for essentials themselves were gifted groceries, personal hygiene products, and handmade masks, thanks to the efforts of neighbors and employees within the community who organized the donation drive.

"On Top of the World stood out last year for various investments that supported healthy, engaging, and active lifestyles within the community," said Bill Ness, CEO of 55places.com. "In the pandemic era we currently face, On Top of the World continues to go above and beyond in demonstrating excellent care and commitment to ensure a high quality of life for its residents."

