Florida based Osceola Council on Aging, HUD North Carolina, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, and North Carolina Housing Finance Agency Opens Senior Housing Complex in Salisbury, North Carolina

"Affordable housing complex located at the historic Ford City Motor location to be owned and operated by the Osceola Council on Aging."

KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida based, Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA), the largest 501(c)(3) non-profit social service organization in Osceola County, Florida, along with HUD North Carolina, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, will celebrate the official grand opening (and press conference), on Friday, March 20, at 10 am, at the Ford City Motor Senior Housing Complex, 419 South Main Street, in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Considered to be an 'adaptive reuse' of the original Ford City Motor building, along with a newly expanded housing annex, the multi-agency collaboration has taken nearly three years for completion. The original historic structure will house 28 units, with the new HUD expansion comprised of 36 units, for an overall 64 units of multi-generational living space. The new complex will encompass studio apartments, 1 and 2-bedroom units, and a social activity communal area. Rental costs will vary from $800 for efficiency units, up to $1,050 for two-bedroom units.

The new complex, planned as a 55-plus community, will have apartments spread across five buildings. The development utilizes the entire structure of the historic Ford dealership, including the large showroom and storage areas. Despite the age limit for primary applicants, the complex will also allow secondary residents who are over the age of 18. In accordance with the 55-plus development plans, the facility will offer coordinated support services such as congregate meals, social activities, history and art opportunities, urban gardening, music, and fitness alternatives such as yoga.

"A hallway with units on both sides leads to the former Ford Dealership showroom with large glass-panel windows that will now be the community space for the complex," said Wendy Ford, President/CEO of the Osceola Council on Aging, the properties developer.

Thirty-six (36) of the units (all 1BRs and 50 percent AMI) will be rent assisted through HUD's 202 PRAC facility and are held for Elderly 62+ per HUD requirements. Tenants will pay 30 percent of their income towards rent and HUD will pay the remainder. The remaining twenty-eight (28) units, being two (2) Studios, two (2) 1BRs, and twenty-four (24) 2BRs will be LIHTC 60 percent AMI, 55+ Elderly, and independent of the HUD 202 PRAC funds with no rental assistance.

"The Osceola Council on Aging was directly involved in the grant application process, working closely with our development consultants and our member bank partner, South State Bank throughout the multi-year process," added Ford.

Accordingly, this innovative development was highly competitive, requiring extensive research, documentation, viability, project budgets, funding sources, and overall feasibility. "We are deeply grateful to the many agencies who supported this expansive, affordable housing development on such a historic landmark within the community of Salisbury. We are excited that future Salisbury residents will call this beautiful facility home," added Ford.

About The Osceola Council on Aging:

The Osceola Council on Aging is the largest 501(c)(3) non-profit social services organization in Osceola County, Florida. Established in 1971 to support seniors, disabled adults, and disadvantaged families, the organization provides comprehensive services including affordable housing, in-home care, meal programs, and crisis assistance to help residents maintain independence. The organization aims to empower residents to remain self-sufficient and connected to the community. www.osceolagenerations.org

