Florida-Based Science and Technology Company Crescel Announces Landmark Peer-Reviewed Medical Publication

PubMed-Indexed Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Results vs. the Leading Prescription Standard of Care for Rosacea, Highlighting the Potential for Better Outcomes and More Affordable Healthcare

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescel LLC, a Florida-based innovative science and technology company, today announced publication of its landmark PubMed-indexed, peer-reviewed clinical study showing that its biobotanical technology produced statistically significant improvements over the leading prescription standard of care for rosacea in a randomized, double-blind, controlled clinical trial. Published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, the study represents a major scientific milestone for the company's pioneering proprietary microemulsion technology platform and a significant advancement in formulation science.

The study demonstrated statistically significant improvements in facial redness and inflammatory lesions, with Crescel® Skin Renewal Cream reducing facial redness by 54% compared with 23% for the prescription standard of care and inflammatory lesions by 74% compared with 17%, while demonstrating an excellent safety profile, with no negative side effects observed.

Rosacea affects more than 400 million people worldwide, making it one of the most common chronic inflammatory skin conditions. Beyond its clinical findings, Crescel believes the publication demonstrates the broader potential of American-developed, non-pharmaceutical healthcare innovations to improve health outcomes while helping address one of the nation's most pressing challenges—healthcare affordability.

"Healthcare systems around the world are searching for innovative solutions that improve outcomes while reducing long-term costs," said Peter J. Passalacqua, Jr., Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Crescel. "Our peer-reviewed publication validates years of scientific research and reinforces our belief that breakthrough biobotanical technologies can play an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare."

Beyond the published clinical trial, Crescel has also demonstrated promising real-world clinical outcomes across multiple high-cost skin conditions, further reinforcing the broader potential of its proprietary microemulsion technology platform.

"This is one of the most exciting medical advancements I have seen in my 30 years of practicing rehabilitation medicine," said Dr. Roberta Shapiro, Assistant Clinical Professor, Columbia University Medical Center, Department of Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine, and Chief Medical Officer of Crescel. "Crescel's healing capabilities are exceptional. This innovative technology has the potential to improve care while expanding access to safe, effective, non-pharmaceutical options."

The complete study, "Efficacy, Tolerance, and Safety of a Novel Botanical Anti-Inflammatory Moisturizer in Rosacea: Results From a Double-Blinded, Randomized Controlled Trial," is available through PubMed and the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

Study Links

Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology (Full Publication):

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70910

PubMed Index:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42163060/

For more information about Crescel, visit www.crescel.com.

SOURCE Crescel LLC