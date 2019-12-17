Florida-based Software Company TARGIT in the 2019 Top 10 Manufacturing Solution Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-focused digital publisher MyTechMag recently recognized business intelligence and analytics software company TARGIT as one of the Top 10 Manufacturing Tech Solution Providers of 2019.

With US headquarters in Tampa, Florida, TARGIT stands out on MyTechMag's list for technology that enables manufacturing companies to unlock ROI opportunities and increase competitiveness. The publisher calls TARGIT "one of the most sought-after solution providers," citing repeatable double-digit improvements in use cases like:

Inventory turnover rates

Workforce productivity

Non-moving parts

Departmental management and reporting

"The key to our customers' success stems from our industry knowledge, hundreds of successful implementations, and the software capability to easily integrate with ERPs and key company systems," says Len Emmick, TARGIT CEO of the Americas.

About TARGIT

TARGIT is the software company behind TARGIT Decision Suite, the leading business intelligence and analytics solution for all business users. TARGIT has a long history of innovation, agility, and patented technology focused on people. The company's modern analytics platform delivers easier ways to work with data and creates a real impact for every customer. TARGIT's mission is to transform entire organizations by curating actionable insights that lead to better and faster decisions to improve profitability, productivity, and competitiveness. To learn more about TARGIT and its innovative solutions explore www.TARGIT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

