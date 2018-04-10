Florida Beach Business, 30A, Recycles 1 Million Plastic Bottles

SOUTH WALTON, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, a small business in Florida decided to help reduce the amount of plastic garbage making its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Plastic can take up to 1,000 years to decompose, and every plastic water bottle ever produced is still here on the planet somewhere," said Mike Ragsdale, Founder of The 30A Company (30A.com). "We decided to make it our mission to help clean up our oceans by recycling plastic bottles in an innovative way."

30A Dumpster Diver shirts (www.30Agear.com) are made from recycled plastic bottles. Photo by Sean Murphy.

So, 30A began making T-shirts and other beach apparel from recycled plastic water bottles. (30Agear.com)

"Every one of our 30A Dumpster Diver shirts is made from approximately eight 16-ounce plastic bottles," said Ragsdale. (VIDEO: https://youtu.be/c_v2rb7NnMo)

With the sale of its 125,000th Dumpster Diver shirt, The 30A Company has now recycled 1 million plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills or waterways.

30A's line of eco-friendly apparel is already sold in over 150 retail locations nationwide, as far west as Ocean Shores, Washington; as far north as Prior Lake, Minnesota; as far south as South Padre, Texas; and as far east as Gilford, New Hampshire.

"At first, people are shocked by how soft the shirts are," said Megan Lyons, Sales Manager for 30A Dumpster Diver. "When they find out they're also doing something good for the environment, they become obsessed."

The recycled yarn is made in the U.S.A., and 30A prints their eco-friendly shirts in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. 30A's Dumpster Diver apparel line currently features 9 different colors, over 30 designs and a variety of styles, including T-shirts, V-necks, tank tops, slouches, beach cover-ups and more.

To learn more about 30A Dumpster Diver apparel made from recycled plastic bottles, visit www.30Agear.com.

ABOUT THE 30A COMPANY

We love the beach. Inspired by a two-lane scenic highway that meanders along Florida's Gulf Coast, 30A® isn't just a line on the map. It's that happy place we dream of when we need to unwind, unplug and celebrate life. The 30A Company has given away 1,400,000 of its famous blue 30A stickers, and with over 1 million Facebook fans around the world, "30A.com has exploded" (Southern Living). 30A has raised over $1,100,000 for charities and is a founding member of The Sonder Project. To learn more, visit www.30A.com.

