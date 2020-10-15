Florida Blue Kicks Off New Relationship with Walt Disney World® Resort with a Virtual Taste of EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, one of the state's leading health insurers, has formed a multi-year relationship as an Official Sponsor of Walt Disney World® Resort to provide engaging and unique experiences to guests at EPCOT® as well as in their homes.

The relationship kicks off this month, providing residents of select 55+ communities an opportunity to bring a Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival into their homes through a virtual event featuring culinary demonstrations with a Disney chef, special musical guests and other magical Disney experiences.

"Florida Blue is dedicated to providing health insurance solutions to Floridians of all ages—from childhood to the golden years—just as Walt Disney World Resort provides multigenerational appeal through its variety of engaging experiences and entertainment options," said Sarah Iselin, Florida Blue executive vice president of Government Programs and Diversified Businesses. "By forming this new relationship with Disney, we are aligning two strong Florida brands to provide residents at every age with unique events and opportunities that can only be achieved with a touch of Disney magic."

The relationship will expand next year as Florida Blue and Disney team up to bring EPCOT guests unique experiences inside the park, as well as special opportunities for residents at select 55+ communities. Details on these exciting offerings will be available at a future date.

"For nearly fifty years, Disney has made magical memories for guests of all ages at Walt Disney World Resort," said Carlos Castro, vice president, Disney Corporate Alliances. "Through this new relationship with Florida Blue, we will be able to provide one-of-a-kind opportunities that continue to surprise and delight our Guests and fans."

As one of the state's leading health insurer, Florida Blue provides health plan options for every stage of life, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part-D plans for older adults as well as individual and family plans and employer group plans for companies of all sizes.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Walt Disney World® Resort

Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); 30 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on three championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971.

