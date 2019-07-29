Florida Blue Medicare contracts with The Villages Health to provide more Medicare Advantage options to The Villages residents

THE VILLAGES, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue is expanding its relationship with The Villages Health to include Florida Blue Medicare Advantage members. The Villages Health is a multi-specialty health care provider group primarily serving residents of The Villages community, one of the nation's largest retirement communities.

The expansion will allow The Villages Health to better serve the community and achieve its mission of improving the health of its residents by providing them with more choices for their Medicare Advantage plans.

"Our mission at Florida Blue to help people and communities achieve better health aligns perfectly with the excellent care provided by The Villages Health. We are eager to expand our relationship and offer residents of The Villages more Medicare Advantage options," said Kathy Feeny, head of Florida Blue Medicare. "With more than 5 million members across the state, Florida Blue is able to provide innovative health solutions to help The Villages residents maintain their healthy, active lifestyle."

"As a health solutions company, we are committed to offering health plans that fit our members' lives, goals and needs. That includes Medicare Advantage plans with extensive networks of health care providers who offer exemplary personalized care to our members. The health care professionals at The Villages Health will be an excellent addition to our Medicare Advantage plans," said Sarah Iselin, executive vice president of government programs and diversified business for Florida Blue's parent organization.

The Villages Health is a patient-centered health care model that provides patients with more time with their care providers to build a relationship and address their individual needs. In its sixth year, it employs more than 475 health care professionals across 10 locations, including 60 board certified physicians in 15 specialties. The Villages Health provides coordinated care to more than 47,000 patients, including 20,000 managed at-risk Medicare Advantage members. The Villages Health is growing at a rate of more than 500 patients per month and maintains a 97 percent patient satisfaction rate with a 4.7-star rating, placing it in the top one percent nationally.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Additional Information

Florida Blue is a PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Florida Blue HMO is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Florida Blue or Florida Blue HMO depends on contract renewal. The Villages Health may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

Y0011_34997_C 0719 C: 07/2019

SOURCE Florida Blue

Related Links

https://www.floridablue.com

