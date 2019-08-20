Florida Blue Member Contact Center Earns Center of Excellence Recognition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue announced that BenchmarkPortal has certified Florida Blue's member contact center as a Center of Excellence. The Center of Excellence recognition is regarded in the customer service industry as a top honor, and places the Florida Blue call center in the top 10% of call centers nationwide.

"Our customer service team is deeply committed to helping improve the health of every member we have the privilege of serving. We do this by providing a personalized customer experience and being true partners in the navigation of our members' health care journeys," said Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for earning such a prestigious recognition."

A contact center that has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal has met or surpassed rigorous standards of efficiency and effectiveness. This certification is unique in that it is ascertained solely on the basis of metrics.

"Certification is an important distinction because it is based on best-practice metrics drawn from BenchmarkPortal's database of contact center metrics, which was founded at Purdue University and is the largest in the world," said BenchmarkPortal CEO Bruce Belfiore. "This achievement confirms the contact center's ability to deliver service that is both efficient and effective."

Florida Blue's member contact center employs 1,200 team members on average in Florida and other locations.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.



