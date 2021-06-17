Florida Blue Offers Members Access to Digital Well-Being Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida, announced today that it is now offering 1.2 million of its health plan members access to meQuilibrium, a personalized stress-management solution, to strengthen their resilience and support their mental well-being journey. Florida Blue began offering the tool to employees in 2018. Recently, its availability was expanded to include all Florida Blue members who have an Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant individual or small group health plan.

meQuilibrium's personalized approach leverages cognitive behavioral therapy to help people manage stress and optimize emotional well-being. The digital solution can be accessed on a computer or through a mobile device, allowing users to access the platform anytime, anywhere.

"We recognize that everyone has experienced unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Nick Dewan, vice president of behavioral health for Florida Blue. "As part of our holistic approach to care, we are committed to providing science-based resources and digital capabilities to help our members and our employees manage both their physical health and mental well-being."

While behavioral health integration is designed to improve health outcomes, it can also reduce health care costs — a top priority for both consumers and employers. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combining medical and behavioral health care services, could save $37.6 billion to $67.8 billion a year.

Members in ACA-compliant individual and small group plans can sign up for the program through Better You Strides, Florida Blue's online health and wellness program, which is accessible through the Florida Blue member website. Once members sign up, they can take an assessment to learn about their unique thinking styles, stress triggers and their individual stress personality, and then discover techniques to help manage their responses to stressful thoughts and situations.

"People can't always change what's happening in their lives but they can take control of their response - and that's what meQuilibrium helps people do," said Jan Bruce, CEO of meQuilibrium. "We're excited to partner with Florida Blue to help their employees and members manage stress, build resilience and improve their overall mental well-being and quality of life."

Since Florida Blue rolled out meQuilibrium to employees three years ago, usage has increased 25fold. Among those who are enrolled, 61% are engaged and using the tool 10 times per month. These employees have also had significant improvement in their resilience scores. It is one of many resources Florida Blue provides to employees to support them on their journey to optimal well-being.

Florida Blue plans to offer all fully-insured commercial members access to meQuilibrium by the end of the year.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve more than 28 million people in 45 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building employee resilience at scale, used by hundreds of thousands of people globally and helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics, biometrics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. meQuilibrium continues to grow at a rapid pace, with revenue increasing at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 50%. meQuilibrium has been recognized for its growth by the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row and has been honored with numerous other awards including The Financial Times and Statista Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021, a 2020 HR Tech Innovation Award and Deloitte's2020 and 2019 Technology Fast 500 Award. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com.

SOURCE Florida Blue