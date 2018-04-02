Florida Blue Receives Prestigious Brand Excellence Award

Florida Blue was awarded the Brand Excellence Award in the "Member Retention" category for its especially high retention rate – 94 percent of its members renewed their coverage over this past year*. Florida Blue currently serves over 5 million members in the state.

"Driven by our mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, Florida Blue strives to deliver the highest quality and most affordable health care coverage to our members," said Pat Geraghty, CEO of Florida Blue. "Our high retention is a testament to the trust our members place in us to be a partner in their health care journey."

This marks the 23rd year that the BCBS Association has presented Brand Excellence Awards to recognize BCBS companies nationwide in categories that include attracting new customers, fostering loyalty among existing customers, and brand innovation.

"Nearly 106 million Americans trust the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand with providing reliable, high-quality health care coverage to them and their families," said Scott P. Serota, BCBSA president and CEO. "We are proud to recognize those BCBS companies that have exceeded member expectations and delivered exceptional service to the communities they serve."

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for nearly 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 16 million people in 29 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit bcbs.com.

* Member retention is calculated from the BCBSA's Brand Strength Measure data, which includes information from employer group, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement lines of business.

