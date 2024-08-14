Florida Builders Liquidations Auction: 22 Properties, Bids Starting at $95,000

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Cooper Auctioneers announces the Florida Builders Liquidations Auction, featuring 22 properties. The event kicks off on Monday, August 19, 2024, with starting bids beginning at $95,000.

The auction will take place in various cities across Florida, including Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. The first 16 properties will be auctioned from August 19th to August 22nd, with an additional 4 properties being auctioned the following week. This staggered schedule provides ample opportunity for buyers to plan their participation.

"This auction represents a unique opportunity...we anticipate strong interest from both local and national bidders." Post this

"This auction represents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire valuable properties at competitive prices," said Scott Frank at Alex Cooper Auctioneers. "With properties spanning key cities in Florida, we anticipate strong interest from both local and national bidders."

Schedule:

Alex Cooper Auctioneers, with its long-standing reputation and expertise in the auction industry, guarantees a transparent and efficient bidding process. All bidding will take place online, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all participants.

For more details, to register for the auction, or if you'd like to auction your property, visit realestate.alexcooper.com.

About Alex Cooper Auctioneers:

For over 100 years, Alex Cooper Auctioneers has been a leading name in real estate auctions, renowned for their expertise and commitment to the auction process. Serving Florida and the Mid-Atlantic, the team delivers expert service and access to over 50,000 registered buyers, ensuring unmatched reach. Visit realestate.alexcooper.com to learn more about the auction process.

Contact:

Scott Frank

[email protected]

410-977-4712

SOURCE Alex Cooper Auctioneers