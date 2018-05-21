Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces New Cancer Center in Ocala

OCALA, Fla., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) celebrated a new state-of-the-art cancer center that will be located on SW 48th Ave (off SR 200), Ocala, Florida 34474. With shovels in hand, FCS Executive Management, staff and Marion County physicians, Doctors Patrick Acevedo, Shilpa Oberoi, Vipul Patel,Craig Reynolds, Sachin Kamath and Mohammad Kamal, kicked off the transformation of an empty field into the new $10 million comprehensive center, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.

The new Ocala Cancer Center is being designed and built by Optimal Outcomes with processes and principals that will integrate Evidence-Based Design (EBD) to achieve functional and aesthetic outcomes that increase operational efficiencies for providers while creating environments that enhance patient experiences and reduce stress. The cancer center will be approximately 21,009 square feet with 17 exam rooms and 47 chairs in the infusion room. This will be the region's first and only comprehensive cancer center where a patient can receive a variety of services and treatments under one roof, including chemotherapy, radiation oncology, national clinical trials, radiology (PET/CT imaging), physician visits and laboratory services to provide unsurpassed convenience for cancer patients in Marion County.

FCS CEO, Brad Prechtl, MBA, stated, "The new comprehensive cancer center is another example of our commitment to serving and supporting our patients in communities, both large and small, throughout Florida. This facility will bring a wide range of treatments and services all under one roof, optimizing convenience for our patients in the Ocala community."

Dr. Vipul Patel added that "This new facility will increase our ability to offer unique, multidisciplinary oncology treatments in a more comfortable and convenient setting so that we can deliver personalized cancer therapies and provide renewed hope to an even greater number of cancer patients."

Dr. William Harwin, Founder and President of FCS, said, "The new cancer center will be built with the patients in mind, ensuring that we continue to provide state-of-the-art technology. We are committed to our local community by offering the best possible experience for our patients and staff."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute:

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is the largest independent medical oncology/hematology practice in the United States. With more than 220 physicians, 180 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and nearly 100 locations in our network, we are committed to providing world-class cancer care in community-based settings close to home.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, FCS offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past 3 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report. Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, M.D. Anderson, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering, the physicians of Florida Cancer Specialists provide leadership and consultation in the state's leading hospitals.

FCS serves patients on the Gulf Coast from Naples to the greater Tampa Bay area, north as far as Tallahassee, in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities, and on the East Coast from Palm Beach County to the Jacksonville area.

Shelly Glenn, FCS Chief Marketing & Sales Officer - SGlenn@FLCancer.com

770.365.6168

Related Links

View photos from the Ocala Cancer Center Groundbreaking

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-cancer-specialists--research-institute-announces-new-cancer-center-in-ocala-300651580.html

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists