Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Appoints Joel Grossman, MD and Maen Hussein, MD to Executive Board

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce the appointments of Joel Grossman, MD and Maen Hussein, MD to its Executive Board. Dr. Hussein also serves on the Finance Committee.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) medical oncologists/hematologists Joel Grossman, MD and Maen Hussein, MD have been appointed to the FCS Executive Board, effective January 1, 2024.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker added, "Our Executive Board members have a significant impact on the direction we take and the decisions we make in this highly dynamic and rapidly changing environment. We value the expertise and insights these physicians will contribute to achieving our mission, vision and strategic priorities."

Board-certified in medical oncology, Dr. Grossman joined FCS in 2003 and provides oncology care in Naples. Dr. Grossman serves as the Division Chief of Oncology and Hematology for the NCH Healthcare System and is actively involved in a variety of community activities. He has previously served three terms on the FCS Executive Board. He was the inaugural Chair of the Compensation Committee and currently serves on the EMR Committee.

Dr. Hussein joined FCS in 2011 and currently serves patients at FCS Brownwood and Villages Cancer Center. An active cancer researcher and advocate for the vital importance of clinical trials, Dr. Hussein has served as principal investigator on numerous clinical trials with a focus on lung cancer. His work has been published and presented in prestigious industry publications and symposiums. Dr. Hussein is the current President of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) board of directors. Additionally, he is a member of the board of directors and immediate past chair of the FCS Foundation.

"Dr. Grossman and Dr. Hussein are outstanding physicians who always strive to do more to ensure that patients have the best possible care experience," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "Their willingness to serve on the Executive Board is further evidence of their commitment to delivering world-class cancer care in community settings."

For a complete list of FCS Executive Board Members, visit: https://flcancer.com/physician-leadership/

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute