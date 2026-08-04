Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Martin County Team with Elizabeth Blowers, MD, PhD

Experienced physician-scientist joins the statewide practice to provide personalized oncology and hematology care

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Elizabeth Blowers, MD, PhD, to the statewide practice. Dr. Blowers will provide care to patients at FCS Stuart clinic located at 301 SE Ocean Blvd., Suite 102, Stuart, FL 34994.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute welcomes Elizabeth Blowers, MD, PhD, to its Martin County team. An experienced medical oncologist and hematologist, Dr. Blowers provides personalized, evidence-based cancer care to patients at the FCS Stuart clinic.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Blowers brings an impressive combination of clinical expertise, research experience and a deeply compassionate approach to patient care. Her commitment to advancing cancer treatment through research while delivering personalized, evidence-based care will be a tremendous asset to our patients and further strengthens the comprehensive oncology services we provide in Martin County."

Dr. Blowers earned both her Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy in Cancer Research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she received the Caring Physician Award in recognition of her dedication to patient care, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Throughout her training, Dr. Blowers conducted research focused on developing novel targeted cancer therapies, thoracic oncology and expanding access to genetic testing for patients with cancer. Her work has resulted in multiple peer-reviewed publications and presentations at international scientific meetings. She has also been actively involved in physician leadership and advocacy, serving as a Board Fellow for the North Carolina Oncology Association.

Dr. Blowers is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the American College of Physicians.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute