Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physician Executive Examines Leadership Strategies Shaping the Future of Cancer Care in Published Article

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD has coauthored a recently published article examining the evolving landscape of cancer care and the leadership strategies needed to help ensure patients continue to benefit from advances in oncology.

FCS President & Managing Physician, Lucio N. Gordan, MD coauthored a JCO Oncology Practice article examining how leadership, technology and operational excellence are helping community oncology practices deliver innovative, patient-centered cancer care.

The article, coauthored with Texas Oncology medical oncologist and hematologist Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA and published in JCO® Oncology Practice, examines how scientific breakthroughs, precision medicine and digital innovation are reshaping cancer care while creating new operational challenges for oncology practices. Drawing on their extensive experience in large community oncology organizations, the authors argue that delivering exceptional patient care requires not only clinical expertise, but also strong infrastructure, technology, workforce support and coordinated leadership.

As the U.S. sees more than 2 million new cancer cases each year and cancer survivorship is projected to exceed 22 million people by 2035, they highlight the need to strengthen the systems that support growing patient populations, survivorship care and emerging technologies.

"Advances in cancer treatment are helping patients live longer than ever before, which is an extraordinary achievement," Dr. Gordan said. "At the same time, those advances require increasingly sophisticated systems to coordinate care, support survivors and ensure patients can access the latest innovations close to home. Our article explores how community oncology can meet those challenges while remaining focused on what matters most—patients."

Among the key themes discussed are physician-administrator leadership partnerships, digital transformation, clinical research infrastructure, pharmacy excellence, workforce development, patient education, revenue-cycle performance and public policy engagement. The authors emphasize that these elements form the foundation of modern oncology practice and are essential to ensuring patients can benefit from the latest advances in cancer treatment.

The article further notes that as cancer care becomes increasingly personalized and technology-driven, operational excellence is no longer a back-office function but a critical component of clinical strategy. Successfully delivering innovative therapies requires well-coordinated systems that support clinicians, streamline care delivery and improve the patient experience.

"Community oncology has long been recognized for delivering high-quality, accessible and value-based cancer care," said Dr. Gordan. "By investing in the infrastructure that supports patient-centered care—including technology, data, workforce development and research, we can help ensure innovation reaches patients safely, efficiently and where they prefer to receive care: in their own communities."

The authors conclude that while scientific advancements continue to expand what is possible in cancer treatment, the future of oncology will depend on healthcare leaders' ability to build and sustain the systems that make those innovations consistently available to patients in real-world practice.

Read the article: The Modern Business of Cancer Medicine

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute