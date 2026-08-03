Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Nagapratap Ganta, MD and Aryanna Jordan, MD to Statewide Practice

Physicians expand access to expert hematology and oncology care for patients in Citrus and Pinellas counties

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes hematologists and medical oncologists Nagapratap Ganta, MD, and Aryanna Jordan, MD, to its team of cancer experts in Citrus County and Pinellas County. Dr. Ganta will provide care to patients at the FCS clinics in Citrus County at FCS Lecanto, 521 N Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461 and FCS Inverness, 2231 Highway 44 W Ste. 203, Inverness, FL 34453. Dr. Jordan will see patients at FCS Clearwater McMullen Booth, 3280 N Mcmullen Booth Rd, Ste 200 Clearwater, FL 33761.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute welcomes Nagapratap Ganta, MD, and Aryanna Jordan, MD, expanding expert cancer care in Citrus and Pinellas counties.

Dr. Ganta earned his medical degree from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey, followed by a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Ganta's dedication to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care and his strong clinical training make him an outstanding addition to our team. His patient-centered approach aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional oncology and hematology care for patients throughout Citrus County."

Dr. Jordan earned her medical degree from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. She completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Moffit Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Ryan Ciarrocchi, FCS chief executive officer said "Dr. Jordan combines exceptional clinical expertise with a compassionate, patient-centered approach to care. Her dedication to advancing cancer research, commitment to evidence-based medicine and focus on ensuring patients and their families feel informed and supported throughout their treatment journey reflect the values that define FCS."

With the addition of Dr. Ganta and Dr. Jordan, FCS continues to strengthen its statewide network of physicians dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered oncology and hematology care in the communities where patients live and work.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute