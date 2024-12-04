Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Medical Oncology and Hematology Expertise in Collier and Flagler Counties

Welcomes Eric Gershman, MD and Susan Morgan, MD to the Statewide Practice

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists Eric Gershman, MD and Susan Morgan, MD to the statewide practice. Dr. Gershman is providing care to patients in Flagler County at the FCS Palm Coast location while Dr. Morgan is joining the team of cancer experts in Collier County and providing care to patients at the FCS Naples-Goodlette location.

"We are delighted to enhance our capabilities in the fast-growing communities of Collier and Flagler Counties with the superior expertise and compassion that Drs. Gershman and Morgan provide to those in their care," said Nathan H. Walcker, FCS chief executive officer. "Both will strengthen the convenient access to a comprehensive range of world-class oncology care and services available to patients in those areas."

Dr. Gershman received his medical degree from the University Central Del Caribe in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. He completed internal medicine residency training at Louisiana State University in New Orleans and a hematology/oncology fellowship at New York University Medical Center in New York City.

"Dr. Gershman joins us with more than ten years of experience caring for patients in a variety of settings," said FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD. "He is adept at ensuring that his patients have the most advanced care, personalized for their unique needs."

Dr. Morgan received her medical degree from the Uniformed Services University-Health Science School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. She completed internal medicine residency training at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii and a hematology/medical oncology fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, where she began her active medical career.

"Dr. Morgan has been providing oncology care to patients at locations within our statewide practice for more than 20 years. She is highly regarded by her colleagues, patients and their families," said Dr. Wenk.

Learn more about Dr. Gershman: https://flcancer.com/staff/eric-gershman/

Learn more about Dr. Morgan: https://flcancer.com/staff/susan-morgan/

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

