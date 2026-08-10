Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Neel K. Gakhar, MD

Statewide Practice Expands Clinical Team in Indian River County

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Neel K. Gakhar, MD, to the statewide practice. Dr. Gakhar will provide care to patients at the FCS clinics in Sebastian, 13060 Us Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 and Vero Beach East, 3730 7th Ter Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

FCS welcomes board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Neel K. Gakhar, MD, to its Sebastian and Vero Beach East clinics, expanding access to personalized cancer care in Indian River County.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Gakhar's expertise in medical oncology and hematology and personalized cancer treatment strengthens our ability to provide innovative, evidence-based care to patients in Indian River County. His dedication to compassionate, patient-centered care and commitment to advancing treatment through the latest research make him an outstanding addition to FCS."

Dr. Gakhar provides comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders, with a primary clinical interest in thoracic oncology, particularly lung cancer. He is also interested in the expanding roles of immunotherapy, targeted therapy and molecular testing across cancer types, and how these advances can lead to more personalized treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

He earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Gakhar completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, Florida. He is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.

He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute